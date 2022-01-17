A video showing a commentator rejoicing after Guinea triumphed over Algeria in a football match has stirred reactions

The man rushed towards his co-official and hugged him tightly before climbing his chair to celebrate

Many people who reacted to the video said that the man's bet must have been successful with Guinea's victory

An interesting video shared by @BusterEmil has shown the moment a commentator displayed how happy he was as Guinea beat Algeria a goal to naught during African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021.

In the clip, the man struck a pose as someone thanking God for finally answering his prayers. Afterwards, he ran up and down as other officials looked on in amazement.

The man appeared so happy in a viral video. Photo source: @BusterEmil

Source: Twitter

He was so happy

When he came back to his seat, he attempted standing on his head. At a point, he climbed his chair. The show of excitement was extraordinary.

Many people who reacted online wondered if officials during the competition are allowed to be openly biased as such.

Watch the video below:

When the video was reshared by @goldmyne, it gathered massive reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of them:

_1sylvester said:

"Are they suppose to be openly biased?"

buchi_invest said:

"The oyibo wey dey left was like::wetin dey worry these ones."

iamadetoyosi said:

"Omoo, na money this one chop o."

mz_xaina said:

"The joy football brings is unexplainable."

itz_vick_berry said:

"This one don play bet."

thankgodtjonez said:

"Can you imagine, openly biased."

georgalams said:

"Which passion? Person wey de happy say him slip don enter."

Joseph Yobo's kids celebrated Nigeria's victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed kids of former Nigerian player, Joseph Yobo, celebrating as the country won against Egypt at the ongoing AFCON 2021.

During the match, one of the kids carried anointing oil and held it in front of the TV as the child made a mark of a cross when Egyptian players were in possession of the ball.

Immediately the referee blew the final whistle, both boy and the girl jumped in great excitement as they celebrated.

Source: Legit.ng