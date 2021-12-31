Every year, usually around December (of the previous year) and January (of the new one), Nigerian clerics, mostly the Christians, dish out prophecies; what God "told" them will happen in the New Year.

This year, 2021, was no different. From Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries to Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, there was a "good dose" of prophecies cutting across different sectors.

While some may appear to come to pass, a good number of the prophecies released by clerics failed woefully.

As they Year 2021 draws to an end in few hours, Legit.ng takes a look at the prominent failed prophecies released by the men of God.

1. Apostle Johnson Suleman

Fire outbreak at CBN

Apostle Johnson Suleman, a Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, prophesied fire outbreak at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

From January up till the time of filing this piece in Friday, December 31, 2021, the last day of the year, no fire outbreak has been reported at the CBN headquarters in Abuja.

2. Primate Ayodele Elijah

Kidnap and fights in Aso Rock

At the beginning of the year, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, predicted that there will be cases of kidnap and fights in the Aso Rock and called for cleansing.

So, no kidnap case reported at the Presidential Villa. Prophecy failed.

A health minister and a commissioner will die of COVID-19

Primate Ayodele also predicted that COVID-19 'will kill' a Health Minister and a commissioner, according to Sahara Reporters. Again, the prophecy failed. Woefully.

Nigeria will produce own COVID-19 Vaccine

Primate Ayodele's prophecy that Nigeria will produce her own COVID-19 Vaccine also did not come to pass.

3. Theophilus Ebonyi

Number two citizen to become number one

Apostle Theophilus Ebonyi, the Senior Pastor of Faith on the Rock Ministry International, released a very sensitive prophecy, predicting that the nation would witness a shift in government where the number two will assume the number one position without an election or a coup.

Fortunately, the prophecy of doom failed. Nigeria's number once citizen remains President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osibanjo remains the number two citizen.

4. Paul Okikijesu

Sitting governor will die

Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry in January 2021 prophesied that a sitting male governor will die while a woman will take over.

Thankfully, the prophecy failed.

5. Jeremiah Fufeyin

COVID-19 secret will be exposed

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is not left out. In his 2021 prophecies, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, said the secret behind the COVID-19 pandemic would be exposed in 2021.

“Everybody will know the secret behind COVID-19 this year; coronavirus is a useless thing, people will be exposed this year," he predicted.

Up till now, no one has been exposed regarding any "secret" behind COVID-19.

6. Nigel Galsie

Yemi Osinbajo will become president

All the way from Ghana Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, prophesied that Nigeria’s Vice President, Osinbajo, will become president in 2021.

The prophecy failed. Osinbajo remains the vice president.

