Controversial preacher, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo popularly known as Mummy G.O has been sighted in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates

The viral evangelist who takes delight in preaching about hell was sighted in a hotel room showing off some expensive things

But Nigerians are not taking it easy with her at all as she has been lampooned online from the moment her Dubai video emerged

A video of Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo AKA Mummy G.O. enjoying herself in Dubai has gone viral online. The preacher was seen in the video showing off her hotel room and how beautiful it is.

The preacher who appears very excited in the video shared on Instagram by @dramatic people, took her audience on a tour of the hotel room, explaining each section like a tour guide. The first place she showed off was her room, which has shiny tables and all things Dubai.

Mummy G.O also took the viewers into her wardrobe. Inside the wardrobe, some clothes, fragrances as well as shoes that some people have accused her of preaching against were spotted.

Towards the last part of the video, she excitedly showed off her kitchen and then revealed her face with girlish laughter.

Why Nigerians are reacting in disappointment

Nigerians online were taken aback by the video. People might ask if there is anything wrong with Mummy G.O flying to Dubai to enjoy herself. Nothing really. Just that comments on the video say her trip to Dubai might be different from what she preached.

Mummy G.O is very vehement about hell and has some controversial views on what could lead there.

A comment by @ralvph expressed disappointment on the preacher:

"I'm disappointed in Mummy G.O. You mean after leading us to righteousness, she decided to go Fire."

Another comment by @mr_intoto observes something in the video:

"Is mummy GO using fragranced roll-on from the marine world?"

But @jooamart attributed Mummy G.O's kind of sermons to poverty:

"This is a confirmation that poverty can cause hallucination….where you begin to hear things and see things and then add "God told me"….for it to make sense….then add confidence in saying it for gullible people to believe you."

Video captures a woman who looks like Mummy G.O in a bar drinking beer

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who looked like Mummy G.O was sighted sipping alcohol in a public place.

Although it was not confirmed if she was the one in the TikTok video, the woman was seen spotting the same style of headtie as the preacher.

But comments on the video said she was not the one.

