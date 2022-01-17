A video of a woman who was spotted drinking alcohol and gisting with a man at a public pub has got tongues wagging

Because of the woman's mode of dressing, she is being confused with the viral preacher Evangelist Funmi A.K.A. Mummy G.O

Mummy G.O has preached some messages that many people think to be very controversial, which also does not tally with the video if she is the one

There is a video trending on TikTok and it captures a woman who wore a pink scarf and eyeglasses just the same way that controversial preacher, Evangelist Funmi A.K.A Mummy G.O wears hers.

The woman in question was seen in the video gently sipping alcohol from a glass cup and also gisting with a man. But it is not known if they were out for a date. The short clip was shared by @camsie6.

People think the woman drinking beer is Mummy GO. Photo credit: TikTok/@camsie6

Source: UGC

Why the video went viral

But the thing is, some people are thinking that the woman in the video looks like Evangelist Funmi. Even the voice of the person who recorded the short clip in the bar mentioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Finally see Mummy GO o! Mumy GO dey drink o!"

The video went viral for understandable reasons. If Mummy G.O is the one seen drinking and gisting with a man in the clip, then this invalidates her very controversial sermons which among other things, condemns such behaviours.

Evangelist Funmi's sermons pay special attention to hellfire and heaven. She also outlines some controversial behaviours that will lead to both. She is the founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God.

She's not the one

Some persons who commented on the video think she is not the one. In his comment, @drniyipetersjemi says:

"She is not the one joor."

In another comment, @sentgoldfix says:

"She doesn't even look like mummy GO."

But @simply_benita wrote:

"This is ironic."

Watch the video below.

Most videos about me are edited says Mumy G.O

Recently, Legit.ng also reported that Mummy G.O spoke on the controversial sermons attributed to her.

She said most of the videos were edited out of context by some persons who are after her life.

The evangelist nevertheless confirmed that most of her messages are mostly focused on hellfire and making heaven.

Source: Legit.ng