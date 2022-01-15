A shirtless Nigerian man has sent social media into frenzy as he vibed hard in a sitting room to Kizz Daniel's song Pour Me Water

The pot bellied man flaunted his tummy with great pride as he showed off fine moves while flowing with the song

Social media users who watched the video marvelled at how the man showed off his pot belly proudly

It is said that the feeling of happiness is free and a man showed how happy he was by doing a video of his shirtless dance to Kizz Daniel's Pour Me Water song.

A video of the man's display was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline and stirred massive reactions among Nigerians.

He danced with great energy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

The lovely video starts with the shirtless man with hands akimbo in a sitting room. As the song began playing, the excited man gesticulated as he sang along.

He then backs the camera as he whined his waist like a lady before facing the recorder again.

It was how the man flaunted his tummy for many people. The man showed off his pot belly as he danced with it.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@mzzmaria_ opined:

"This is how a lot of men look wen they take there cloths off . Na them go first body shame girls . Uncle let’s see ur tummy."

@sire_silver remarked:

"Nah why I buy touch light phone give my father be this, make I no go wake up one day see this kind post online."

@high_chenna stated:

"Something like this is applicable to me o.. before you send me hi reason."

@wellfortunevic_ wrote:

"If en just wear senator now en go come sexy after you people will say only women leave fake life."

@kv_by_kelvin_ said:

"He really wanted to end that video with a bang!! That last move was suppose to be epic but it was giving was he wanted it to give."

Source: Legit.ng