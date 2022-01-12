A 3-year-old smart child has wowed many online after he was spotted shopping by himself in a very big supermarket

In a viral video, the smart kid was seen picking fruits and groceries and carefully loading them into a cart

The video has warmed hearts online with the boy's mother saying he is a better shopper than herself

A little boy has wowed many online with his domestic skills. The skills demonstrated by little Carter are not seen among many children of his age.

Carter is just 3-years-old but there are many things he can do on his own at this young age. For instance, he can do large shopping, pick the right items in a supermarket and pack them properly into a cart.

The interesting video also showed the little kid doing other domestic chores that many would normally not allow kids of his age to do. Carter can spread his own bread, chop plantain as well as toast bread all by himself.

3-year-old Carter on the go. Photo credit: @ladbible

But the journey to Carter's amazing self-confidence didn't start today. According to his mother, she started allowing him to do some things for himself when he was younger, around 17 months. She said in the video shared on Instagram by @ladbible that she purposely gives him tasks to do and only helps him out if he is having difficulties doing them.

Recently, Carter's mum told him he could buy anything he could grab and load into a cart in a supermarket. The little boy did it so well, picking fruits and vegetables and perfectly loading them into a waiting cart.

Social media users react

Social media users have reacted positively to the video of the little shopper. Some of the comments are sampled below:

@muriel.2211:

"Ok, I’m in love. And I completely support that kind of constructive education."

@rollsie7

"Never understood making really young children try to be like adults. Let him be a kid this can wait until he’s older."

@the_1973:

"My kids would of gone straight to the toy section. And I would of left with them screaming."

@toye_show:

"Other mothers beat thier kids if they touch anything while shopping."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng