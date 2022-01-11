Some Nigerians in Cyprus has opened on the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that rattled the small Island country on Tuesday

The Nigerians were seen in a short video clip expressing shock at the event that also felt in nearby Israel, Lebanon and Turkey

Although no lives were lost in the strong quake, some Nigerians resident in Cyprus said they may be leaving the country

On Tuesday, January 11 2021, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook some areas in Cyprus, sending shock waves down the spines of many residents. The country's Geological Survey Department said the incident happened 50 kilometres (31 miles) off the island’s western coastline at a depth of 25 kilometres (15.5 miles).

No damages have been reported yet as of the time of filing this report, but reports say shockwaves were also felt in nearby Israel, Lebanon and Turkey.

Nigerians in Cyprus speak out after the earthquake in the island country. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

There are many Nigerians living in Cyprus. A video seen online shows some of them expressing fears and lamenting the situation. In the video shared by @instablog9ja, a voice was heard saying:

"Tomorrow we are leaving this place."

Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the reports of the earthquake in different ways. Many of the reactions centred on the plights of Nigerians resident in Cyprus. Here are a few of the reactions:

@broda_henry:

"What our brothers go through, all in search of greener pastures!"

@mizkimoraprecious:

"Na only things like this wey Nigeria no get. Even though!!! Even though I still want to japa."

@chinenye_nwa1:

"Nigeria is better than Cyprus sef even though I never travel there before."

@laura_baby_:

"Nigeria is really blessed with good weather, na bad governance spoil am."

@official_nat8:

"People in Nigeria will not understand what people go through outside the country, Nigeria is blessed but our greedy politicians make us dey suffer from one country to another all because of greener pastures."

Watch the video below:

