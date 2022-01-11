A Nigerian lady has won a major international competition organised for English Language teachers across the globe

The grant competition is organised by the global testing body, Educational Testing Service, and is meant to recognise exceptional English Language teachers

Oluyemisi Adedokun-Oladejo won the 2021 edition and has attracted attention to her school in Ogun state

A Nigerian lady who teaches English Language has won the 2021 TOEFL English Language Practitioners Grant. The teacher identified as Oluyemisi Adedokun-Oladejo beat many other applicants across the globe to win the coveted prize.

The TOEFL English Language Practitioners Grant is awarded by Educational Testing Service (ETS).

Oluyemisi who is a teacher at Itolu Community High School, opposite the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun state told Legit.ng that the prize has solidified her conviction that teaching is her calling.

The award recipient, Oluyemisi Adedoku-Oladejo. Photo credit: Linked/Oluyemisi Adedoku-Oladejo

Source: UGC

How she won the prize

In an interview with Legit.ng, the teacher said she got to know of the competition for the grant last year and decided to put in an application. She said she received emails later confirming she has won after a rigorous interview. Her words:

"When I was transferred to Itolu Community (Junior) High School in February 2021 and I stood face to face with the enormity of my task, I was perplexed. I began to seek reinforcement. In April 2021, I took a professional course at Bridge Universe.

"Thereafter, I was signed up for their newsletter. I got to know about this prize in one of the newsletters from Bridge Universe. I submitted an application and attached my resume as required. Weeks later, I got a mail that I was one of the few shortlisted for interview from a pool of applicants across the globe. But I soon got a congratulatory email. I won!"

What her school will get for the prize

There are some goodies that will come to her school as a result of the top prize. According to her, the organisers of the award will provide teaching aides to Itolu Community (Junior) High School. She said:

"My school gets resources for Computer-Assisted Language Learning (CALL). These include a mini-language lab, computers, projectors, microphones, headphones and other accessories."

