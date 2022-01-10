A farmer in Cross River state is not taking chances with his plantain as he has secured it in a not so regular way

The bunch of plantains which appears very healthy and attractive to passers-by was seen secured firmly with a charm

It is not known if the farmer's plantain has been stolen before but social media users have reacted differently to the photo

A farmer based in Calabar, the capital of Cross River state, does not want to hear any story concerning his mature plantain. So he has secured it firmly with charms, what Nigerians call juju.

The plantain which was sighted at 8 Miles, Calabar, appeared very healthy and ready for harvest. Scared that he might lose it to thieves, the man went the extra mile to preserve the edible fruit.

The bunch of plantains is seen with charm. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The charm prepared in red and white coloured items was seen hanging from the bunch of plantains.

One Nigerian on Instagram has warned that no one should try the man's resolve to protect his plantain. @aniscooser says in a reply:

"Just in case you think Juju doesn’t exist, you can try and see."

A few other reactions to the photo shared by @instablog9ja went as follows:

@being_mercy25:

"Nothing wey person no go see for this country."

@paschal_ose:

"Everything hard but e never reach like this."

@unified_wale:

"Lori iro…the juju no dey catch school children."

@queenfredajay:

"I school in Akwaibom, most people do this so that students don't steal from them."

Nigerian man uses charms to collect N45k from oyinbo woman

In another story previously reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man landed himself in prison for using charms to defraud a white lady. The fellow identified as Denis was arrested by the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission.

The man reportedly presented himself as a herbalist and collected N45k from the lady. The lady whose name is Monica sent him a total of $110.

Denis, the fake spiritualist has been convicted and will spend 5 months in prison for his crime.

Source: Legit.ng