A Nigerian man is facing serious heat from his parents for staying single and not bringing any girl home for many years

The parents say their son has only brought a girl home once, which was eight years ago and that since then, nothing else has been heard of the girl

The man's mother and father sounded very worried, noting that if a girl goes away from their son's life, another one is supposed to come

A Nigerian mother and father have been heard sounding very worried that their son has not brought any girl home for dinner for the past 8 years. They recalled in a recorded video that the son has not been seen with any girl for as long as they can remember.

In a video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the son was seen listening to his parents calmly. The mother was the one talking while the father concurred with a few interjections.

The man was tackled by his parents for staying single. Photo credit: @instablog9ja and Birgit Korber / EyeEm

Source: Instagram

The parents said if the last girl has left, it was only proper that the young man finds another. The mother was heard saying:

"For all these years you have not. I have no idea. Because only in my lifetime has he brought a girl to our family dinner. Only one time. After that, I cannot draw a conclusion from that. I cannot. Yes he likes people from Nigeria, maybe he likes tall short, in between educated, I have no idea because it was only one incident, it was inconclusive.

"If one goes another one is supposed to come. You can't tell me that you dated someone almost eight years ago, and from that time to now, there is nobody else that is worth bringing to family dinner. Something is wrong. Period!"

Nigerians on social media react

Nigerians on social media have reacted hilariously to the video. Here are a few of the comments:

@nellynells__:

"We plenty for this WhatsApp group."

@adeoluolatomide:

"Hold on a bit. Dem go soon bring you wife."

@itisugochukwu:

"You get luck say dem never arrange wife from villa for you."

@audrey_mula:

"Our parents really do not understand the struggle. We only want to introduce y’all to one person and when that one person --- we have to make sure to not repeat the same mistake."

@ethanojogan:

"Nigerian parents must have a secret school they attend somewhere."

Watch the video below:

