Man Travels to 194 Countries Without Flying in an Airplane, Choses to Use Horses, Buses and Boats
- A man has travelled to a total of 194 countries without ever boarding an airplane, instead choosing to use other means of transportation
- The man identified as Thor made use of horses, cars, buses, trains, container ships and boats instead of flying
- There are nine countries left on his list before he will complete his avowed aim to travel the entire world without ever flying
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A man who should be called a globe trotter is on the verge of travelling the entire world without flying in an aeroplane. The man, simply identified as Thor has been to a record 194 countries without flying.
Instead of simply boarding an aeroplane to make a journey that would take just 12 to 24 hours, Thor would prefer to spend 3 months in a container ship making the same journey.
Love in the air: video shows beautiful moment a young man proposed to his woman on board a Lagos-bound flight
My desire is to travel to the whole world
Thor says in a video shared by Nas Daily, that his desire is to travel the whole world without ever using a plane. Having travelled to 194 countries, there are 9 countries left before he would accomplish his dream.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
To complete the journey to the 194 countries, Thor has spent 7 years, 2 months and 27 days on the road. If he achieves his dream, he will be the first man ever to travel the entire world without flying.
Social media users react
Reactions have trailed the man's desire, with some hailing him as a hero. A few of the comments read:
Huzaifah Adli:
"How about the people who travel before plane was invented."
Rapak Cuevas:
"This is not true. James Harden travelled the world in just one game."
Man gives billionaire Bill Gates dead fly as gift in video, gives reason for his action, social media reacts
Eli Zaharieva:
"This dude is taking backpacking to the next level."
Noman Raihan
"I wish I could travel like this guy. Even at least by flying."
Nicola Karen Reiss:
"I wish it were a lot easier to travel by ship - I would certainly do it. Going from Europe to Australia by ship used to be the normal and routine way to travel but now it’s almost impossible to arrange. Very sad."
Renata Bailey:
"Awesome this should remind us all to never give up on your dreams no matter what! Shoot for the finish line."
Watch the video below:
Nigerian man seen travelling to Akure sitting on top of car roof
In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that one Nigerian man was seen making a long distant journey sitting on top of a car roof. The man was travelling from Akure to Lagos.
Nigerian student finally relocates to Canada after overcoming visa rejection, celebrates in grand style
In the video which went viral, the man was seen sitting on the roof of the car like a goat. Many people who saw the video were worried about the man's safety.
Others however applauded his bravery.
Source: Legit.ng