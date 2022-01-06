A man has travelled to a total of 194 countries without ever boarding an airplane, instead choosing to use other means of transportation

The man identified as Thor made use of horses, cars, buses, trains, container ships and boats instead of flying

There are nine countries left on his list before he will complete his avowed aim to travel the entire world without ever flying

A man who should be called a globe trotter is on the verge of travelling the entire world without flying in an aeroplane. The man, simply identified as Thor has been to a record 194 countries without flying.

Instead of simply boarding an aeroplane to make a journey that would take just 12 to 24 hours, Thor would prefer to spend 3 months in a container ship making the same journey.

Thor spent 7 years on the road travelling 194 nations. Photo credit: Nas Daily

Source: Facebook

My desire is to travel to the whole world

Thor says in a video shared by Nas Daily, that his desire is to travel the whole world without ever using a plane. Having travelled to 194 countries, there are 9 countries left before he would accomplish his dream.

To complete the journey to the 194 countries, Thor has spent 7 years, 2 months and 27 days on the road. If he achieves his dream, he will be the first man ever to travel the entire world without flying.

Social media users react

Reactions have trailed the man's desire, with some hailing him as a hero. A few of the comments read:

Huzaifah Adli:

"How about the people who travel before plane was invented."

Rapak Cuevas:

"This is not true. James Harden travelled the world in just one game."

Eli Zaharieva:

"This dude is taking backpacking to the next level."

Noman Raihan

"I wish I could travel like this guy. Even at least by flying."

Nicola Karen Reiss:

"I wish it were a lot easier to travel by ship - I would certainly do it. Going from Europe to Australia by ship used to be the normal and routine way to travel but now it’s almost impossible to arrange. Very sad."

Renata Bailey:

"Awesome this should remind us all to never give up on your dreams no matter what! Shoot for the finish line."

Watch the video below:

