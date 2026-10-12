Jordon Hudson is Bill Belichick's girlfriend—and she's become one of the most talked-about figures in American sports. The 25-year-old former collegiate cheerleader from Maine caught the public eye not only for her relationship with the legendary 74-year-old football coach, but also for her outspoken social media presence, a viral CBS interview controversy, and a multimillion-dollar property portfolio that has led many to ask serious questions. Bill Belichick's girlfriend is anything but a background figure.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attend the 14th Annual NFL Honours. Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jordon Isabella Roosevelt Hudson was born on 3 April 2001 in Ellsworth, Maine—making her 49 years younger than Bill Belichick (born 16 April 1952).

was born on in Ellsworth, Maine—making her than Bill Belichick (born 16 April 1952). The pair reportedly met on a flight to Palm Beach in February 2021 and began dating in 2023 .

and began dating in . Before Belichick, Hudson dated Joshua Zuckerman , a 65-year-old former healthcare executive.

, a 65-year-old former healthcare executive. Hudson won a National Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championship with Bridgewater State University in 2021 .

with Bridgewater State University in . Her real estate portfolio is reportedly worth around $8 million.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Jordon Isabella Roosevelt Hudson Date of birth 3 April 2001 Age 25 Birthplace Ellsworth, Maine, USA Nationality American Education Bridgewater State University (BA, Philosophy) Occupation Entrepreneur, former cheerleader, pageant competitor Business Trouble Cub Enterprises (Founder & CEO) Partner Bill Belichick (2023–present) Known for Cheerleading, real estate, CBS interview controversy

Who is Jordon Hudson?

Jordon Isabella Roosevelt Hudson was born on 3 April 2001 in Ellsworth, Maine. She is an American former collegiate cheerleader, beauty pageant competitor, licensed cosmetologist, and emerging entrepreneur whose national profile grew rapidly once her relationship with Bill Belichick became public.

She attended Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, where she studied philosophy and competed as a cheerleader. Her team won a National Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championship in 2021.

Early life and background

Born and raised in Hancock, Maine, Jordon grew up in a multigenerational fishing family. Her parents ran a fishery deeply rooted in Maine's maritime culture.

Hudson has advocated for Maine's fishing industry, highlighting the challenges local fishermen face. That commitment to her roots has followed her into the spotlight — she attended the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party with a "Save Maine Fishermen" bag.

Top five facts about ex-cheerleader Jordon Hudson. Photo: Thien-An Truong/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Cheerleading and pageant career

Hudson won the 2021 NCAA Collegiate Championship as a Bridgewater State University cheerleader and later joined the Celebrity Elite Cheer Squad.

In 2024, Hudson competed for Miss Maine USA and placed first runner-up. In 2025, she again competed for the title, placing third.

At the 2025 NFL Honours, Hudson showed off her pageant sensibility on the red carpet. Speculation swirled that she was wearing one of Belichick's Super Bowl rings, but she clarified she was wearing a national championship ring from her Bridgewater State cheerleading career.

Hudson also explained that her silver dress was a nod to the Vince Lombardi Trophy, as reported by Fox News:

My antics often go over everyone's head. … I chose this gown because it is reminiscent of a Lombardi Trophy.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend: the relationship timeline

Bill Belichick was born on 16 April 1952, making him 74 as of April 2026. The couple's 49-year age gap has drawn significant media coverage and public attention.

Jordan Hudson speaks with Bill Belichick after a game against the Syracuse Orange. Photo: Bryan Bennett

Source: Getty Images

How did they meet?

They have been official on Instagram since October 2024, but Hudson has said on social media they first met on a flight to Florida in February 2021—she would have been 19.

Belichick said in a statement:

Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.

Reports about a romantic relationship surfaced publicly in June 2024. Since then, the couple has been virtually inseparable at public events.

Before getting together with Belichick, Hudson dated Joshua Zuckerman, a 65-year-old one-time healthcare executive from Brewster, on and off. Zuckerman told TMZ, having met Hudson "several years ago" and bonded over philosophy and nature before becoming romantic.

We regularly discuss business and shared interest in psychology, philosophy and, most important, our love of nature.

Bill Belichick looks on prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers. Photo: Lance King

Source: Getty Images

The viral CBS interview and the "we're not talking about this" moment

Jordon Hudson became a household name in April 2025. The controversy stems from an April 2025 CBS Sunday Morning segment promoting Belichick's memoir The Art of Winning.

During the interview, Hudson—described as a "constant presence" sitting just off-camera—curtly shut down anchor Tony Dokoupil's question about how she and Belichick met. "We're not talking about this," said Hudson.

Hudson, watching the interview from a side corner, reportedly interrupted several times and even stormed off at one point, delaying the interview by about 30 minutes.

Belichick later pushed back hard. Appearing on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast in 2026, he criticised CBS over the interview, saying:

I thought that the interview I had with them was done very deceptively. I've asked for the transcript from them, and they won't give it to me.

Belichick said he agreed to discuss his memoir and that they had communicated the interview would focus solely on the book. He said his girlfriend wasn't "deflecting" but was trying to keep the interview on topic. CBS responded:

When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.

What did Snoop Dogg say about Jordon Hudson?

At the 2025 NFL Honours on Thursday, 6 February, Snoop Dogg took aim at the couple's large age difference during his opening monologue. He said:

I've been a football fan for a long, long time. I remember back when the Cowboys was good, I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember [when] Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet.

The camera cut to the couple, who appeared to take the jab in stride. Belichick gave a knowing smile, while Hudson looked stunned for a moment—jaw wide open—before closing her eyes and laughing.

Jordon Hudson attends MAXIM Sins & Sinners Big Game Party. Photo: Jenn Devereaux

Source: Getty Images

How did Jordon Hudson build her wealth?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hudson is the Founder and CEO of Trouble Cub Enterprises — described by MediaBistro as "an East Coast-based holding company for a complex portfolio of businesses across a wide range of industries including cosmetics, real estate, media production, merchandising, creative consultation, business strategy, and investment."

Her most striking financial moves are in property. Hudson bought three multi-family homes across the Boston area in December 2023 for around $7.5 million, inking millions of dollars in mortgage agreements within days. Just two months earlier, she dropped $610,000 on a cottage in the Cape Cod town of Harwich.

The New York Post reported that Hudson has set up 18 companies in her name, most of them in Massachusetts.

Sources on Jordon Hudson's net worth vary. Perez Hilton reported that some outlets estimated her net worth at $1 million, although the figure remains unverified. Meanwhile, Us Weekly reported in April 2025 that her real estate portfolio was valued at about $8 million, based on property records and Realtor.com reporting.

Income sources include:

Real estate (multi-family properties in Boston and Cape Cod)

Trouble Cub Enterprises (cosmetics, media production, investment)

Licensed cosmetology

Brand partnerships and public appearances

Jordon Hudson's social media presence

Publicly, Hudson serves several roles: Belichick's unofficial manager and publicist, his conspicuous plus-one at events, including a Thanksgiving gathering hosted by President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and his playful sidekick on social media.

Instagram is her platform of choice, and she even got Belichick to join the platform last year. Hudson celebrated Belichick's 73rd birthday with an endearing Instagram post calling the UNC head coach her "twin flame."

A report by The Athletic also suggested Hudson helped prevent UNC from being featured in an offseason HBO Hard Knocks special. As published by Sports Illustrated, it said:

Jordon Hudson, Belichick's girlfriend, played an instrumental role in stopping the production, related to her request to be heavily involved in the project, according to multiple industry sources.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson look on prior to the game against the Richmond Spiders. Photo: Lance King

Source: Getty Images

Latest news

The CBS controversy resurfaced in May 2026 when Belichick appeared on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast. Belichick accused CBS News of "very deceptive" practices in how it handled the 2025 Sunday Morning interview and demanded the network release the full transcript.

Hudson weighed in on Instagram, calling out CBS News and demanding the network release the unedited transcript and interview footage.

On the collegiate front, University of North Carolina (UNC) football head coach Bill Belichick stopped short of getting too "personal" about Hudson in an interview, half-heartedly shaming the host for asking, but noting it is a "good personal relationship". When asked directly if he was happy, he replied: "Yeah"

FAQs

How old is Jordon Hudson? Jordon Hudson is 25 years old and was born on 3 April 2001 in Ellsworth, Maine. What is the age gap between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson? The pair have a gap of approximately 49 years — Belichick was born in April 1952 and Hudson in April 2001. Is Bill Belichick still in a relationship with Jordon Hudson? Yes. As of 2026, Belichick and Hudson remain together. Belichick has publicly confirmed the relationship is a "good personal relationship." Who is Jordon Hudson's ex-boyfriend? Hudson previously dated Joshua Zuckerman, a 65-year-old former healthcare executive from Brewster, Massachusetts, on and off before her relationship with Belichick. What did Snoop Dogg say about Jordon Hudson? At the 2025 NFL Honours, Snoop Dogg joked that when he first became a football fan, "Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." Both Belichick and Hudson appeared to take the joke in good humour. How did Jordon Hudson get rich? Hudson built a real estate portfolio worth around $8 million through Boston-area multi-family properties and Cape Cod real estate. She also runs Trouble Cub Enterprises, a holding company spanning cosmetics, media, and investment. What cheerleading career did Jordon Hudson have? Hudson was a collegiate cheerleader at Bridgewater State University, where her team won the National Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championship in 2021. What happened at the CBS interview with Bill Belichick? During an April 2025 CBS Sunday Morning interview about Belichick's memoir The Art of Winning, Hudson — sitting off-camera — shut down a question about how the couple met, saying, "We're not talking about this." Belichick later accused CBS of "very deceptive" editing.

Quick facts

She won a national cheerleading championship in 2021 with Bridgewater State University.

She holds a philosophy degree from Bridgewater State University.

She founded and runs Trouble Cub Enterprises, a multi-industry holding company.

She built an $8 million Boston-area real estate portfolio by her mid-twenties.

She advocates publicly for Maine's fishing communities.

Jordon Hudson's rise to public attention goes beyond her relationship with Bill Belichick. From her collegiate cheerleading achievements and pageant appearances to her business ventures and outspoken social media presence, she has carved out her own public identity. Despite the scrutiny surrounding their age gap and the CBS interview controversy, Hudson remains a prominent figure in Belichick's personal life.

We also highlighted facts about Jaylen Brown's relationship with WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick and his reported current single status.

Their romance included a public red-carpet debut and lavish birthday gifts, but ended within months. Gondrezick later confirmed the split but didn't share details.

Source: Legit.ng