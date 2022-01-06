A trending video has shown the beautiful moment a young Nigerian man proposed to his girlfriend on board a Lagos-bound flight

The young man sat close to his woman and then stood up when the moment came and popped the sweet question

The young lady, blushing with smiles immediately held out her hands for the young man to put the ring before they were applauded by other passengers

Love could be celebrated anywhere, even mid-air. A young Nigerian decided to prove this statement by proposing to his girlfriend on board a Lagos-bound flight. The lady said yes.

In an adorable video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the young man and his girl were both passengers in a Lagos-bound plane. Both of them were seen seated together before an announcement was made that passengers should stand up.

The man giving the ring to his woman. Photo credit: @instablog9ja and Jeffrey Coolidge

Other passengers applaud the couple

However, when the young man stood up, he immediately removed the ring from his pocket and knelt down to propose.

The girl did not waste any time in holding out her hand to receive the ring. They were both applauded by other passengers on the plane.

Social media users react to the celebration of love in the air

Nigerians on social media quickly rushed to share their views on the video. A few of the comments read as follows:

@wenduclothing:

"February never show love don dey show us sup."

@por_lah:

"Lemme give my soulmate mark on his face so nobody will say yes to him."

@juelsafterdark:

"This love ehh, e be like I go use torch find am this year o."

@snr_moj:

"Marry that good woman sharp sharp, them no plenty again."

@__ebenexx:

"Things I will need to do this year, board a flight with my babe (incoming), have ring with me, then I will propose to her and if she says yes, I will tell the pilot to carry us go heaven on a tour."

Watch the beautiful video below:

