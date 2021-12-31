DoorDash, an on-demand food delivery company urged its employees including the CEO to make deliveries

The company told CNN that the staff, ranging from the CEO to engineers will be making deliveries at least once a month

The move, however, was not received well by a cross-section of DoorDash staff who said it was not part of their job descriptions

A New York-based on-demand food delivery company, DoorDash has won the hearts of thousands of its customers with a new customised service, especially in the delivery department.

Legit.ng has learnt DoorDash recently asked its employees, from the CEO, engineers and the ilk to junior staff to make a delivery at least once a month.

The company urged its staff to make deliveries at least once a month. Photo: DoorDash.

Source: UGC

It didn't go down well with some members of the staff

While the news impressed most of their customers, it did not settle down well with a cross-section of the staff and even the public.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to CNN, DoorDash recently disclosed it will reinstate a program, called WeDash, that it had paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legit.ng understands DoorDash first launched WeDash in 2013, when it started operations.

Community Social Responsibility

DoorDash's founders disclosed to media they launched the drive in a bid to engage the company in the community and philanthropic efforts from the outset.

"As the company grew, the founders wanted everyone to experience different parts of the product so we could get closer to all our audiences and understand how the product works," a DoorDash spokesperson told CNN Business.

"By engaging as a Dasher, supporting a merchant, or shadowing a customer experience agent, employees learn first-hand how the technology products we build empower local economies, which in turn helps us build a better product," the company said.

The program, which will extend to all non-delivery employees including engineers and senior executives, will return in January 2022 and already has some expected participants griping about it.

Boss stuns cameraman with gift for coming late to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boss had slammed his worker for coming late to work and then wowed him with a new car.

The boss, a content creator by profession, had first faked being furious with his employee who is a cameraman in order to pull off a surprise.

The boss was vexed that the cameraman, Quis, showed up to work late and slammed him, questioning his seriousness with the job.

The employer continued to talk down on the poor cameraman who kept on apologizing, unaware of what was brewing for him.

Source: Legit.ng