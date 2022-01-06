Global site navigation

Stunning Woman Celebrates Becoming a Doctor, Social Media Users Explode with Excitement
by  Legit.ng Adeyinka Odutuyo
  • A South African woman has gone onto social media to announce that she has successfully completed her medical degree
  • The graduate @kea_maleka26 went to her Instagram account to post two photos showing her in a doctor's coat with a name badge
  • Social media users were bursting with pride at the Instagram post and sent her many messages of congratulations

Social media users congratulated a young lady who bagged her medical degree. Image: @kea_maleka26/ Instagram
A stunning medical graduate has bagged her degree on her way to becoming a doctor and peeps could not be happier for the young lass.

@kea_maleka26 took to social media to share her exciting news along with two photos, which she captioned:

“The end and the beginning.”

In the photos, the woman can be seen wearing a tight-fitting white dress under her doctor’s coat and in the other image she is seen holding an Investec name badge.

Her Instagram followers were beyond elated for her and scores of peeps wished her well with her garnering over 20.203 likes.

@tayyibahdhorat said:

"Congrats gorgeous Dr! You’re going to do amazing things."

meisiemabe said:

"But look at you Congratulations again and again Babe."

@nang_kiee said:

“Congratulations, Dr Maleka.”

@queen_of_90s added:

“A whole Dr! Congratulations.”

@___jay_sithole said:

“Friend, what is this? Congratulations K.”

@nkanyomanabile said:

“Congratulations.”

@tsheno_modise said:

“Congratulations Dr.”

@gabi_shokane said:

“Congratulations doctor.”

o_fentse_k wrote:

"❤️this is so beautiful and inspiring . Congratulations."

Young lady becomes doctor, celebrates herself like a queen with photoshoot

In similar news, Legit.ng wrote about a lady, Adeola Adewumi, who on Tuesday, June 8 celebrated her achievement of becoming a medical doctor.

In a LinkedIn post that has gone viral with thousands of reactions, the lady showed she is super excited about completing her medical exam. To celebrate the achievement, she posted a beautiful photo she took for the occasion.

As at the time of writing the report, her post had gathered over 11,000 likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

Odiri Kingsley Siakpebru said:

"Congratulations. I think you need a little rest after all the stress and serious night of studies and hard work."

