A South African woman has gone onto social media to announce that she has successfully completed her medical degree

The graduate @kea_maleka26 went to her Instagram account to post two photos showing her in a doctor's coat with a name badge

Social media users were bursting with pride at the Instagram post and sent her many messages of congratulations

Social media users congratulated a young lady who bagged her medical degree. Image: @kea_maleka26/ Instagram

A stunning medical graduate has bagged her degree on her way to becoming a doctor and peeps could not be happier for the young lass.

@kea_maleka26 took to social media to share her exciting news along with two photos, which she captioned:

“The end and the beginning.”

In the photos, the woman can be seen wearing a tight-fitting white dress under her doctor’s coat and in the other image she is seen holding an Investec name badge.

Her Instagram followers were beyond elated for her and scores of peeps wished her well with her garnering over 20.203 likes.

@tayyibahdhorat said:

"Congrats gorgeous Dr! You’re going to do amazing things."

meisiemabe said:

"But look at you Congratulations again and again Babe."

@nang_kiee said:

“Congratulations, Dr Maleka.”

@queen_of_90s added:

“A whole Dr! Congratulations.”

@___jay_sithole said:

“Friend, what is this? Congratulations K.”

@nkanyomanabile said:

“Congratulations.”

@tsheno_modise said:

“Congratulations Dr.”

@gabi_shokane said:

“Congratulations doctor.”

o_fentse_k wrote:

"❤️this is so beautiful and inspiring . Congratulations."

