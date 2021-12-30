A young Filipino lady has melted hearts on social media following her kindness to an elderly cabbie

Cristina Tan needed to get home and flagged down a taxi only to discover its driver looked tired and exhausted

Cristina swung into action by making the driver an offer to take the wheels while he took a nap in the whip

A young lady identified as Cristina Tan did something unexpected to a cabbie in a moment of desperation.

The Filipino lady was said to be on her way home and hailed a taxi but noticed its driver was elderly and looked exhausted.

She took charge of the situation Photo Credit: Palawan -A Piece of Heaven on Earth

Source: Facebook

She makes him an offer

The young professional was said to have asked the driver if he could driver her home, a request he declined owing to his tiredness.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Goal Cast reports that Cristina made him an offer. She offered to drive herself home in the man's taxi while he took a nap in the car.

Initially, the driver had nursed fear she may not be able to handle the manually transmitted taxi but she allayed his worries by taking charge immediately.

He has been a cabbie since the 1960s

It is said that the unidentified driver, who is 70 years of age, has been in the commercial driving business since the 1960s.

Despite his age, the man still worked as a taxi driver to cater for his family's needs.

Cristina's story was shared on Facebook and earned her the praises of netizens.

Social media users shower encomiums on the lady

Bellie Eilish Saitam said:

"Yeah, madam is so kind, God bless really, even though you and dad are passengers, you were able to drive and dad was able to rest during the trip."

Amanda Radaza stated:

"To the children of father, work hard so that father can retire without worrying. God bless father and to ma'am. Keep safe always, father."

Andy Bello wrote:

"I did that, too, once in my life in Manila. It was wee hours. Took a cab and the driver was falling asleep while driving so I insisted to drive instead until I got home and yes, paid for my ride."

Rosalinda Sapa remarked:

"Woow you are beautiful ma'am, you are kind and I salute you father God bless you take care always in your business!"

Taxi driver pays fare of poor woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind taxi driver had paid a poor woman's fare.

Nomvula said she just started a new job in Kempton Park after being unemployed for a while. She added that she had been hitchhiking to and from work for over a week.

She struggled to find a ride home at her usual spot and decided to go to a nearby taxi rank.

There she met a taxi driver who had the "friendliest demeanour". She then approached him and explained her situation to him. He responded with "OK mntanami get inside the taxi" before taking cash from his pocket to pay another taxi driver.

Source: Legit.ng