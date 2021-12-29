Reactions have trailed the failure of a Nigerian university to fulfil its promises to its Best Graduating Student many years after graduation

The student took to Twitter to reveal that his university was yet to give him the monetary value of the awards he won when he graduated from the school

The man produced a long list of awards he was supposed to receive as the best law student during his time but said he has received none

A Nigerian man is not happy that so many years after graduating as the best student in his department and faculty, his university is yet to fulfil all the promises made to him during the convocation.

The man took to Twitter to share a long list of awards given to him during the ceremony but said he was yet to receive the monetary values attached. The man also queried the small amounts of money attached to the prizes and said they were "ridiculous."

From the list sighted by Legit.ng there were a total of 5 awards attached to the name "Destiny Osayi Ogbegbe". A simple calculation of the monetary values shows that he was supposed to have taken home a total of N196,000. However, he said he has not received a dime. See his tweet below:

"Just got a list of the prize monies I won as best graduating law student from the university in 2018. Till today, these people have not given me this money. Let’s not even talk about how ridiculous the prize monies are. Lmao."

Twitter users react

Expectedly, many Twitter users reacted to his tweet with many of them castigating the university. Many people also said they had a similar experience.

@RunRudelle:

"I'm not surprised at all. These people move mad. My mum won Best graduating student in her Faculty, till today nothing has been sent to her. Let's not even talk further how ridiculous the money is."

@Suntalkeredo:

"It really hurts sometimes. I am supposed to receive same from my university and faculty. Since 2019 nothing has been done about it. Academic excellence is hardly rewarded in this country."

@reine_nike:

"I didn't bother asking for my audio 2 million. Where's the strength."

