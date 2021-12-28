Facebook user Shireen Ebrahim posted about the heartwarming story of a patron who had lost their cell phone but later had it returned to them by a Good Samaritan

Social media users have applauded the sterling efforts of Nduduzo Dlamini after he returned a cell phone to a customer who left it behind

Mzansi was inspired by the man's kindness and honesty and cited his good character as one of the reasons why they wouldn't leave SA

Good Samaritan Nduduzo Dlamini returned a cell phone to a customer and has been praised for it. Image: Shireen Ebrahim/ Facebook

Social media users have praised an employee who works at a bumper car amusement park for returning a cell phone to a patron after they dropped in one of the cars.

Shireen Ebrahim wrote on Facebook’s #imstaying group about the deeds of Good Samaritan Nduduzo Dlamini.

“South Africa has a lot of honest and hardworking people. I witnessed this gent who works at Gateway Formula Dodgems chase after a customer to hand over their cell phone after they dropped it in the bumper car. Thank Nduduzo Dlamini, our country needs more of you.”

Facebook users were charmed by the man’s kindness and praised his noble efforts.

Michael Litsili said:

“We need more people like you. May Almighty God bless you with good health and prosperity in life.”

Mimona Joppich wrote:

“Of course, South Africa has very talented people and hard-working people,. l love South Africa.”

Yolande Singery said:

“A man of honour. You are a fine example to others. Thank you.”

Joanne van Vuuren reacted:

“What an honest man. Well done. We need more people like you.”

Mimona Joppich added:

“But South Africa is a beautiful place.”

Louis Paul de Klerk said:

“How marvellous, an honest man!”

Alison Mayes added:

“We need more people like you Ndudzoyou, were brought up well and respectfully you will go a long way in life. Take care and God bless you.”

Gerald Feldman posted:

“Wow! That's awesome young man, you will go far in life.”

Nigerian man returned money in Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Abraham Airaodion, was honoured for his honesty after he returned 100,000 AED (N11,166,682.37) that a passenger forgot in his taxi.

Though it was not revealed when the incident happened, it was gathered that the man was honoured by the Sharjah Taxi Cooperator he works for on Monday, December 13.

Photos shared online showed the moment Abraham got his certificate. Another snap captured the certificate he was given with his name printed on it.

