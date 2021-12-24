A young man by the name of Enoch Asumah has opened up about how he started inventing vehicles and other gadgets

The Kpando Technical Institute student shared that he realized his love for building things when he was in kindergarten

Enoch revealed that the name of his company is Astronoch and he has currently invented a passenger aircraft, an 'aeroplane car', a woofer among other things

A talented young Ghanaian by the name of Enoch Asumah has been granted an interview on a YouTube channel called Television CK where he speaks about how he developed interest in inventing vehicles.

In the interview, Enoch, a student of Kpando Technical Institute shared that he noticed how good he is with gadgets when he was in kindergarten and since then, he has been intentional with perfecting his craft.

Enoch in an interview on Television CK Photo credit: Television CK/YouTube

A boy with a bright future

Enoch revealed that he believes he has a very bright future ahead hence has already picked up a name for his company which is known as Astronoch.

Currently, the young man has built a passenger aircraft, a drone, a woofer, an aeroplane car among other inventions.

The young man to be able to invent more things will need support.

He shared more about his creations in the video linked below;

Lamborghini toy car made from trash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the story of 15-year-old Ikechukwu Divine Oramife shows that Nigeria is blessed with amazing human resources.

In a video interview, the boy showcased the toy cars he has made so far with local materials. He even built an excavator prototype.

He said he has been in the craft since when he was 11 years old. Ikechukwu said he has built things like a helicopter, aeroplane, and a tricycle (keke) among others.

Boy built automatic trash can

In similar news, a 9-year-old boy, David Onuah, has impressed many with the trash can he built in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The young boy revealed that he made the dustbin automatic because he wanted to reduce contacts and spread of the disease.

Putting the COVID-19 protocol of safe distance in mind, he said he made the machine sensitive to presence. All the user needs to do to open the can is place their hand in front of it.

