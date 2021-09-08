A young Nigerian, David Onuah, has built an automatic trash can that opens when it senses a presence in front of it

Explaining his creation, the nine-year-old boy said he made the can to help reduce contact at a time the world is dealing with COVID-19

Among the other things he has built are a traffic light and a fan, revealing he has been making things since he was 6-years-old

A 9-year-old boy, David Onuah, has impressed many with the trash can he built in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with Legit TV, the young boy revealed that he made the dustbin automatic because he wanted to reduce contacts and spread of the disease.

David said he hopes to build more things in the future.

How it works

Putting the COVID-19 protocol of safe distance in mind, he said he made the machine sensitive to presence. All the user needs to do to open the can is place their hand in front of it.

David revealed that he started making different projects at the age of 6. For the trash can, he spent one hour and 56 minutes. The young chap said he feels proud of building something that would help his country.

Aside from the automatic trash can, he disclosed that he once built prototypes of traffic lights and a fan. He said he bought components but used an old carton as the mainframe for the can.

My challenge and future plan

According to him, he faced a very big challenge when he was working on the opening part of the can. The 9-year-old had to try out different techniques till a found a strong material to serve as a fulcrum.

For his future project, he plans on building a video game of a man running around to avoid obstacles.

Another boy built a toy car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the story of 15-year-old Ikechukwu Divine Oramife shows that Nigeria is blessed with amazing human resources.

In a video interview, the boy showcased the toy cars he has made so far with local materials. He even built an excavator prototype.

A young man made a gas cooker from local materials

In similar news, a Nigerian student of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Agazue Fidel Obumnaeme, wowed many with the gas cooker he made using materials he sourced locally.

He is a final year student from the department of soil science. Photos of his piece show that the cooker also has baking and drying compartments.

