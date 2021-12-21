Influencer Rosario and her husband Michael Rosario are excited to announce that they are expecting a ninth son

The two held a gender reveal party that entailed their whole family reacting to blue confetti falling from a balloon, which signified it was a boy

Several netizens have come out to support them while a number wished that there was a daughter

A woman from Texas and her husband are expecting yet another son, making him their ninth son.

Yalancia and Michael Rosario with 7 of their kids. Photo: Yalancia Rosario.

Source: Facebook

Excitement in the family

In a YouTube video that showed the entire family consisting of sons and their father, Yalancia Rosario revealed that they were all excited.

Together with Michael Rosario, the two are the parents of Jamel, 12; Michael Jr, 9; Angelo, 8; Armani, 6; Prince, 5; Sincere, 3; Armani, 1 and a 5-month-old Gimani.

“Everybody’s excited? Are you excited for your baby brother?” she asked her family members

“So there you go, boy number nine, for us.” “What are the odds?” she posed.

Active on many platforms

The news did not only excite her family members but other people online as well who follow the couple religiously as they are very active on many other platforms.

Below are some of their reactions:

“I’m so happy for you. 9 times the blessings,” said Sherry Nicole.

Roblyn Michelle said:

“Awww, you are having another boy, amazing, but it would have been nice for at least another daughter."

“Amazing, I love it,” said Tamesha Noel

The couple is active on various social media platforms, repeatedly updating their followers on their growing family.

