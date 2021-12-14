After spending 12 years abroad, Meg McLachlan’s sister decided to return home and surprise their dad on his birthday

She hid in a car boot, and when her dad saw her, he was taken aback and cried while embracing her

The emotional reunion of father and daughter was captured in a video and melted hearts on social media

A father could not contain his emotions after receiving a priceless birthday surprise from his daughter.

Via a social media post on Thursday, December 9, Meg McLachlan said her father had not seen her sister for over a decade, and they decided to surprise him.

Meg McLachlan's dad cried after reuniting with her sister after 12 years. Photos: Meg McLachlan.

When he turned 80 years old, Meg's sister travelled home without their dad's knowledge.

The returning lady hid in a car boot

A clip of the emotional reunion depicted their dad opening a car boot, not knowing what was inside.

After seeing his daughter waiting to surprise him in the boot, the dad was visibly taken aback and became emotional.

She got out of the car and hugged him as he cried uncontrollably after reuniting with her.

“My family is extremely close and my sister has lived in Switzerland for over 12 years so we don’t get to see her as often as we would like.

On Monday she decided she wanted to be here with us all, booked her flight, and here she is! Truly a magical Christmas,” Meg wrote.

Her sister also shared the clip, captioning it:

“Home for Christmas. Surprising my dad for his 80th birthday.”

Video warms netizens hearts

Social media users were touched by the heart-warming clip and reacted by writing:

@pure.imperfection:

“Oh my goodness, how amazing.”

@goanddogood:

“So sweet.”

@hette_nl:

“So sweet! Happy birthday to your dad.”

@thetravelsquadfamily:

“I’m crying now!”

@evyinswitzerland:

“Oh my, I was about to cry! Want to hug my mom now. How sweet your surprise is! Best wishes to your dad on his birthday.”

