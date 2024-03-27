A pregnant woman who is being pampered by her husband's mother has shared a video to praise her on TikTok

In the video, the woman's mother-in-law was spotted nicely making her hair while she was busy eating

The pregnant woman said her mother-in-law has been pampering her as she is the one who cleans and cooks in the house

A caring mother-in-law who is pampering her daughter-in-law has been praised on social media.

The woman was seen carefully making her daughter-in-law's hair as she was eating.

The woman made her daughter-in-law's hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@thejetschannel.

Source: TikTok

The woman who is pregnant, revealed in the video that she is being pampered due to her pregnancy.

She said her mother-in-law is the one who cleans the house and washes clothes for her.

The video is captioned:

"When your mother-in-law gives you the most special treat when you are carrying her granddaughter. She cooks, cleans, and many others. She doesn’t want to me touch a thing, lol."

Many TikTok users admired the relationship between the two women and asked other mother-in-laws to emulate it. The video was shared by @thejetschannel.

Reactions as woman takes care of her daughter-in-law

@Alabasta1 said:

"My masquerade mother-in-law should come and see."

@Ur_boyfriend_ex said:

"Naso all those mother inlaw dey do ooo. Once you give birth, they will show you their real colour."

@Mama j asked:

"Where una dey see this kind better mother-in-law?"

@Kamsi said:

"My own is just to be praying for me to die. You're blessed, dear."

@Karma said:

"Mine and her daughters all don't like me at all."

@charisma love 2 remarked:

"I wish my mother-in-law was alive. I know she will do more."

Mother-in-law prays for daughter-in-law

In a related story, a compassionate mother-in-law was heard in a video praying for her daughter-in-law, who appears to be having difficulty getting pregnant.

The video was shared on TikTok, and it captured the attention of many people who praised the woman.

She was heard speaking in the Yoruba language and saying her daughter-in-law would be blessed with a child in the New Year.

Source: Legit.ng