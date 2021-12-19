Harris family sextuplets of Birmingham, Alabama have graduated from high school

The girls, Kaylynne and Kiera, and four boys, Kaleb, Kobe, Kieran, and Kyle graduated from Center Point High School in the United States

Social media user, Ferlando Parker Sr, has celebrated the accomplishment of the sextuplets online

Harris family sextuplets of Birmingham, Alabama, have graduated from the Center Point High School in the United States.

The incredible story of the first known surviving set of African-American sextuplets is regaining attention following their recent accomplishment.

The Birmingham family of sextuplets became a national sensation after their parents welcomed them into the world on July 8, 2002.

Meet the Harris sextuplets who just graduated from high school Photo credit: Ferlando Parker Sr

Source: Facebook

Appearing on TV

In April 2007, they even appeared on The Oprah Show. Diamond and Chris Harris welcomed their babies, girls, Kaylynne and Kiera, and four boys, Kaleb, Kobe, Kieran, and Kyle, after they used fertility drugs to get pregnant.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dailymail.co.uk reports that in 2001, the couple wanted to get pregnant and start a family together.

Diamond's first child from a previous relationship, Dewayne, was five, and the couple from Birmingham, Alabama, had been married over two years, but they were struggling to conceive.

Becoming pregnant

Diamond, a nurse, was prescribed fertility drugs by her doctor, who told them not to get their hopes up.

Before long, Diamond was pregnant, and the doctor excitedly told them it was twins.

However, a sonogram showed them they were having five children.

On July 8, 2002, Diamond and Chris had welcomed the first-ever surviving set of African American sextuplets.

In 2015, the girls, Kaylynne and Kiera, and the four boys, Kaleb, Kobe, Kieran, and Kyle, marked their 13th birthday.

Latest photo

The latest photo of the teenagers was sighted after social media user, Ferlando Parker Senior shared it online.

According to him, the sextuplets are proud graduates of Center Point High School, and the kids have their futures planned out.

He noted that Kobe and Kalynne will be attending Alabama State while Kaleb and Kieran will be attending Alabama A&M.

Kiera will head to Lawson State and Kyle will be studying life skills at Center Point High School.

Nigerian twins graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, Oluyale Juliet, went online to celebrate bagging a first-class degree from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) on Friday, November 26 with a 4.89 CGPA.

That was not all. Her twin sister, Kehinde, also finished from the same university with first-class as she got 4.82 CGPA. She prayed for other twins out there who want to be like them.

Reliving her past days, Juliet said a sickness made her absent from school for whole two months as people were really concerned about her.

Source: Legit.ng