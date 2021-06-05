Kiely Williams' biography: age, sister, parents, net worth, husband

The prominent musician Kiely Williams has had a fruitful career, as she was a part of multiple girl groups. Today, she stays out of the spotlight, but people still remember her incredible stage energy. Who is this singer, and how did she achieve her fame and success?

This celebrity's participation in girl groups brought her fame and success. Today, her name is known primarily due to her involvement with 3LW and The Cheetah Girls.

Kiely Williams' biography

The talented musician was born in Alexandria, Virginia, United States. Her full name at birth was Kiely Alexis Williams.

She grew up with her parents and a sister. Kiely Williams' sister's name is Michelle.

How old is Kiely Williams?

This woman was born on July 9, 1986. Therefore, her age is 34 years as of 2021.

Early days and career

From a young age, she showed massive interest in singing and acting. Due to her mother's involvement in the industry, she began landing roles when she was still a teenager. One of her first works was appearing on The Jersey, a show on the Disney Channel.

3LW

However, her career truly kicked off when she, Naturi Naughton, and Adrienne Bailon formed the girl band 3LW. The group was managed by Kiely Williams' mom, who also played a part in forming it.

3LW got signed to the label Epic Records, and eventually, in 2000, they released their first album, which was titled 3LW. It was certified Platinum in the United States.

The group went on to collaborate with multiple prominent artists of that time, including Destiny's Child, Nelly, Jessica Simpson, Eve, and Dream.

The trouble came when their album Same Game, Different Rules got leaked online, and they had a dispute with the label over that. However, they ultimately stayed with Epic Records for some more time.

They were set to release their new LP titled A Girl Can Mack; however, Naturi Naughton left the group after disagreements with management and fellow bandmates. She was eventually replaced by Jessica Benson.

The Cheetah Girls

Kiely and Adrienne then starred in The Cheetah Girls, which was a Disney Channel film. In the movie, they portrayed a fictional girl group together with Sabrina Bryan and Raven Symone.

After the success of the movie, Sabrina, Kiely and Adrienne formed a real-life girl group with the same name - The Cheetah Girls. The latter two were still involved with 3LW; however, due to their Disney Channel career, they could not pay equal attention to two projects at once, and Kiely Williams' 3LW career was over, as the group members went their separate ways.

The Cheetah Girls movie had two sequels, each including the original soundtrack from the group. The girls disbanded in 2008, as they all wanted to pursue solo careers in singing and acting.

Kiely went on to have a successful solo career, as she recorded a few songs and starred in a number of movies. She also co-starred on various Internet series with Sabrina Bryan. However, nowadays, she prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Kiely Williams' net worth

This successful performer has gained a lot of money from her public appearances on stage, acting work, and album sales.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $1.5 million.

Is Kiely Williams married?

The singer's personal life is going well - today, she is a happily married woman. Who is Kiely Williams' husband?

At one point in the mid-2010s, she began dating Brandon "BJ" Cox. Eventually, he popped the question to her.

The two got married on December 17, 2016. Their intimate wedding, which was attended by their close friends and family, took place in Fort Worth, Texas.

The couple used a lovely venue for their special day. One of her bridesmaids was her former bandmate, Sabrina Bryan.

In 2017, Brandon Cox and Kiely Williams announced that the star was expecting a baby. Kiely Williams' daughter, who the happy couple named Rowan, came into this world in March 2018.

3LW and The Cheetah Girls members

Who are the members of both groups? Learn their names here.

3LW members: Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Naturi Naughton (left), Jessica Benson (joined later)

Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Naturi Naughton (left), Jessica Benson (joined later) The Cheetah Girls members: Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, Raven Symone (only in the movies)

Today, Kiely Williams is focused on her family, but people still remember her for being a prominent star of the 2000s.

