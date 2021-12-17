Lee Redmond is the current holder of the Guinness World Records for longest fingernails due to her exceptionally long nails

As at the time they were last measured, the total length of the fingernails on Lee Redmond's 10 fingers is 28ft

The mother of 3 has no problem with the lengthy nails as she was seen in a recent video writing, brushing her teeth, combing her hair as well as applying her make-up

80-year-old Lee Redmond is not your everyday woman. She is exceptional and it is something as common as fingernails that makes her stand out from the crowd.

Yet, her fingernails are not common. They are very long that it has entered the Guinness World Records as the longest fingernails on a pair of hands.

Recently, the Guinness World Record shared a new measurement of Lee's fingernails. This time around, the fingernails measure 8.65 m (28 ft 4.5 in). It remains the longest fingernails ever paraded by any human being.

Lee Redmond displaying her long nails. Credit: Guinness World Record

Long but not a problem

You may wonder how Lee Redmond carries on her daily life with such fingernails. Well, she has no problems performing her daily chores.

In a video shared on Instagram by the Guinness World Record, Lee was seen effortlessly combing her hair, gently dabbing her make-up, graciously brushing her teeth as well as clutching a pen and writing.

See the video below:

Born on February 2, 1941, Lee Redmond started grooming her nails in 1978. Since then, they have continued to grow. She currently lives in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Interestingly, Lee is a mother of 3, a grandmother and a great grandmother.

