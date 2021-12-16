Nigerians are shocked by the content of a result sheet circulating on social media and which indicates that a total of 28 out of 40 students failed all 3 medical courses they were examined in at the University of Nigeria, Nsuka

The Department of Medical Rehabilitation examined the students in 3 courses which are Anatomy, Medical Biochemistry and Physiology

5 of the students managed to scale through with only a pass while 5 were absent on the examination date and 2 had their results withheld

Shock and outrage have trailed an examination result sheet reportedly coming from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences. In the result sheet, at least, a total of 28 students failed woefully in 3 medical courses in which they were examined.

The result sheet shared on Facebook and sighted by Legit.ng originates from the Department of Medical Rehabilitation.

In what appears to be a longer list, the 40 students recorded significant failures in 3 courses which are Anatomy, Medical Biochemistry, and Physiology. An analysis of the result shows that at least 28 students all failed in the courses.

In Physiology, only 5 students managed to scale the pass mark while 5 were absent on the examination date and 2 others had their results withheld.

Efforts to get the reactions from the Dean of the faculty proved abortive as he directed our reporter to the school PRO.

Nigerians on social media are reacting to the document in shock and disbelieve.

Amaechi Ipeh:

"They used to pride themselves in that school on having a high failure rate. The sadomasochistic logic is a rationalization of failure as proof of tough academic standards. I saw it firsthand in undergraduate days in the institution. A lot of lives were blighted and practically destroyed."

Abdul-Lateef Biola Abdul-Ganiyy

"For Nigeria schools, the only way to make up for their lack of advanced pragmatic knowledge is to embellish the archaic outdated curriculum with resounding failure rate. It's the oxygen that keeps their ego alive."

Abdul Oroh

"Students are expected by teachers and parents to earn their grades. I think it goes both ways. I don’t think teachers who are perpetually on strike while the students while away time on yahoo business should be blamed. Parents and of course the government should also be blamed."

