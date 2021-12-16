A Nigerian-American lawyer, Abdulaziz Bakare, has successfully joined the United States Army after working at KPMG

Mr Bakare has gone online to celebrate his success after concluding his combat training and being officially sworn in as a US soldier

The proud soldier said he joined the US Army Fort Jackson, South Carolina and that he was proud to serve and be part of something bigger than himself

A Nigerian-American who has successfully joined the United States Army has gone on LinkedIn to celebrate his achievement. The man identified as Abdulaziz Bakare is full of joy after successfully completing his combat training and being sworn in as a US soldier.

Mr Bakare's LinkedIn profile shows that he still works as a Technology Risk Consultant at accounting giant, KPMG. It also indicates that he studied Law at the Lagos State University, graduating in 2013.

He then proceeded to the Nigerian Law School and finished his compulsory one-year law training in 2014. Mr Bakare also obtained a master's degree in Cyber Security and National Security Law from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Abdulaziz Bakare has joined the US Army. Credit: Abdulaziz Bakare/LinkedIn

Celebrating the nice feather he recently added to his already colourful cap, Bakare wrote on LinkedIn:

"I’m thrilled to share that I have recently concluded my Combat Training and swore an oath to serve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States as I joined the US Army at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. While I’m excited for the unique opportunities and experiences that the Army provides, I’m more proud and honored to serve my country and be part of something bigger than myself. Immensely grateful for the support of my family, dear friends and colleagues at KPMG US for their invaluable encouragement. Victory Starts Here! For everything, in everything, Alhamdulillah."

Nigerians on LinkedIn react

While many Nigerians who are his followers congratulated him on his feat, some took the opportunity to remind him that "Bakare" is a Nigerian name and the country needs him. Two of the comments stood out in this regard:

@Moses Abia:

"Love this.. Congratulations. But the part of more proud and honoured to serve 'your country'... Oh Bakare (Nigeria) needs you, but do they really deserve you? A question for another day. Good luck my friend."

@Colins Anosike:

"Congratulations! Your first country is Nigeria. Bakare is a Nigerian name."

Nigerian serving in US Army gets a promotion

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that another Nigerian serving in the United States Army got promoted. The soldier identified as Taiwo Abdul-Gafar was moved to a higher rank in his chosen field.

The soldier revealed that his new rank came at the beginning of the month of November and he thanked the people who have been his pillar of support.

Mr Abdul-Gafar equally promised to keep his head and not be carried away. He said he will continue doing the right thing as always.

