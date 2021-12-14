Secondary School Boy Asks His Female Crush on a Date in Lovely Style in Video, Stirs Mixed Reactions
- A video showing a student asking another student to be his date, in the cutest of ways, has gone viral on Twitter thanks to @Thandubuhle_
- Peeps from all over Mzansi are praising the young student who put the thought and effort into asking his peer out on a date
- The young man offered her milkshake, regardless of her response, and that won over tons of peeps on social media
A viral video of a learner 'promposing' has impressed many locals. The 30-second clip was shared on Twitter by @Thandubuhle_ who gained over 67 900 views. The video starts with a student blindfolding her peer.
The camera angle moves over to a male student who is holding a sign that made reference to Drake's 2015 album 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late'.
The sign reads:
"If you're reading this be my date."
It came with a tray
In came another student with a tray. The tray has two signs which read "Yes" and "No", each sign has a milkshake placed on top of it.
The previously blindfolded learner picks the "Yes" milkshake and the two students share a warm embrace as their fellow learners cheer them on.
It is unclear when or where this video was taken but it sure will put a smile on your face!
Social media reacts
@konolicious1 said:
"Ma 2000 a romantic heh lol."
@Ndumie_SA wrote:
"If I was his mother I'd be so proud of his NO option that doesn't come with hate or 'ill treatment'. It's giving me consent!!!"
@Refilwe_ZA responded with:
"Kids nowadays are way ahead of their time really. Shocks me every time. It was a cute prom proposal though."
@Diaryofazulugal tweeted:
"Ma2000 are a mood."
@Muzicthedon shared:
"Man, these boys are miles ahead... We were never this smooth at that age."
@MaphumuloStella added:
"Seems like I went to the wrong school."
Secondary school boy shows love to his female colleague
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lovely moment between a secondary school boy and girl had sent social media into frenzy.
A man with the social media handle @Germanprinz condemned such a show of love among young ones, wondering how the world now copies such a 'westernized' act.
He asked who is in charge of the school where the public show of love took place. In the video, young ones observed the students with keen interest.
A teenage girl walked towards the boy and hugged him. The audience erupted in wild jubilation at their love show.
