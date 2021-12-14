Global site navigation

Local editions

Secondary School Boy Asks His Female Crush on a Date in Lovely Style in Video, Stirs Mixed Reactions
People

Secondary School Boy Asks His Female Crush on a Date in Lovely Style in Video, Stirs Mixed Reactions

by  Legit.ng Victor Duru
  • A video showing a student asking another student to be his date, in the cutest of ways, has gone viral on Twitter thanks to @Thandubuhle_
  • Peeps from all over Mzansi are praising the young student who put the thought and effort into asking his peer out on a date
  • The young man offered her milkshake, regardless of her response, and that won over tons of peeps on social media

Your support matters. Sustain independent journalism in Nigeria – contribute to Legit.ng.

A viral video of a learner 'promposing' has impressed many locals. The 30-second clip was shared on Twitter by @Thandubuhle_ who gained over 67 900 views. The video starts with a student blindfolding her peer.

The camera angle moves over to a male student who is holding a sign that made reference to Drake's 2015 album 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late'.

Video shows moment secondary school boy asked his crush out on a date
This cute promposal has gone viral on social media as peeps commend the young man on his creativity. Image: @Thandubuhle
Source: Twitter

The sign reads:

"If you're reading this be my date."

Read also

Young man twerks hard, dances with great energy in Abuja after graduating, many react to viral video

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It came with a tray

In came another student with a tray. The tray has two signs which read "Yes" and "No", each sign has a milkshake placed on top of it.

The previously blindfolded learner picks the "Yes" milkshake and the two students share a warm embrace as their fellow learners cheer them on.

It is unclear when or where this video was taken but it sure will put a smile on your face!

Social media reacts

@konolicious1 said:

"Ma 2000 a romantic heh lol."

@Ndumie_SA wrote:

"If I was his mother I'd be so proud of his NO option that doesn't come with hate or 'ill treatment'. It's giving me consent!!!"

@Refilwe_ZA responded with:

"Kids nowadays are way ahead of their time really. Shocks me every time. It was a cute prom proposal though."

Read also

Kid wearing angel costume dances with energy during hymn presentation in Catholic church, video goes viral

@Diaryofazulugal tweeted:

"Ma2000 are a mood."

@Muzicthedon shared:

"Man, these boys are miles ahead... We were never this smooth at that age."

@MaphumuloStella added:

"Seems like I went to the wrong school."

Secondary school boy shows love to his female colleague

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lovely moment between a secondary school boy and girl had sent social media into frenzy.

A man with the social media handle @Germanprinz condemned such a show of love among young ones, wondering how the world now copies such a 'westernized' act.

He asked who is in charge of the school where the public show of love took place. In the video, young ones observed the students with keen interest.

A teenage girl walked towards the boy and hugged him. The audience erupted in wild jubilation at their love show.

Source: Legit

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel