A video showing a student asking another student to be his date, in the cutest of ways, has gone viral on Twitter thanks to @Thandubuhle_

Peeps from all over Mzansi are praising the young student who put the thought and effort into asking his peer out on a date

The young man offered her milkshake, regardless of her response, and that won over tons of peeps on social media

A viral video of a learner 'promposing' has impressed many locals. The 30-second clip was shared on Twitter by @Thandubuhle_ who gained over 67 900 views. The video starts with a student blindfolding her peer.

The camera angle moves over to a male student who is holding a sign that made reference to Drake's 2015 album 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late'.

This cute promposal has gone viral on social media as peeps commend the young man on his creativity. Image: @Thandubuhle

Source: Twitter

The sign reads:

"If you're reading this be my date."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It came with a tray

In came another student with a tray. The tray has two signs which read "Yes" and "No", each sign has a milkshake placed on top of it.

The previously blindfolded learner picks the "Yes" milkshake and the two students share a warm embrace as their fellow learners cheer them on.

It is unclear when or where this video was taken but it sure will put a smile on your face!

Social media reacts

@konolicious1 said:

"Ma 2000 a romantic heh lol."

@Ndumie_SA wrote:

"If I was his mother I'd be so proud of his NO option that doesn't come with hate or 'ill treatment'. It's giving me consent!!!"

@Refilwe_ZA responded with:

"Kids nowadays are way ahead of their time really. Shocks me every time. It was a cute prom proposal though."

@Diaryofazulugal tweeted:

"Ma2000 are a mood."

@Muzicthedon shared:

"Man, these boys are miles ahead... We were never this smooth at that age."

@MaphumuloStella added:

"Seems like I went to the wrong school."

Secondary school boy shows love to his female colleague

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lovely moment between a secondary school boy and girl had sent social media into frenzy.

A man with the social media handle @Germanprinz condemned such a show of love among young ones, wondering how the world now copies such a 'westernized' act.

He asked who is in charge of the school where the public show of love took place. In the video, young ones observed the students with keen interest.

A teenage girl walked towards the boy and hugged him. The audience erupted in wild jubilation at their love show.

Source: Legit