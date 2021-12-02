In the spirit of gratitude, a top Nigerian career development platform FUZU has celebrated a young selfless lady named Maryam Adeleke

Adeleke was also declared a career hero after helping her friend, Uche Anaekwe, to get her dream job in the aviation sector

Fuzu said it will celebrate both ladies with a free spa session and lunch for 2, including 6 months of free access to the career-building tools on their website

The platform said it launched a "Career Heroes platform" for Nigerians to appreciate people who have supported their career journeys through the career hub

In the spirit of love and gratitude, Africa's leading career development platform, Fuzu, has extended services for free to a young Nigerian lady Maryam Adeleke for helping her friend Uche Anaekwe hit a career goal.

Uche recently went viral for securing her dream aviation job after being linked to the opportunity by her friend, Maryam.

Maryam was the one who initially heard about the opportunity but was gracious enough to share it with her friend Uche who later went on to secure the job.

FUZU said it will reward a lady after helping her friend get a job she didn't apply for. Credit: Uche Anaekwe

Source: UGC

After the story was published by Legit.ng, Fuzu found the gesture very impressive. In the spirit of what the brand stands for, which is support for career-builders, it said it will celebrate both of them.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A big basket of blessings

Fuzu said it has gifted both Uche and her friend, Maryam, a free spa session and lunch for 2, as well as 6 months of free access to career-building tools on their website.

Fuzu is encouraging people to appreciate those who support their careers by celebrating them via their Career Hero.

We want Nigerians to share their inspiring career stories

Speaking to Legit.ng, the platform said it created the "Career Heroes" platform to allow other Nigerians to share their stories and say thank you to someone who inspired them, believed in them, or provided valuable support at a critical stage in their career journey.

According to them, their ambition is to become the go-to platform for emerging market talent and a place to dream, grow and validate one’s talent and ultimately find the next career opportunity.

Fuzu also said it offers career support in form of verified job openings, a professional CV creation tool, instant feedback on job applications, free courses for personalised learning, skill validation and community engagement.

Lady celebrates getting job she didn't apply for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had got a job she didn't apply for after months of unsuccessful job-hunting.

In her Linkedln post highlighting her journey to securing this job, she said her job-hunting experience wasn't a palatable one.

She took to applying for graduate internship roles but all her efforts proved abortive. The lady named Queen had finally resorted to taking up a volunteering role only to get the shock of her life that she was scheduled for an interview for a job opportunity she didn't put in an application for.

Source: Legit.ng