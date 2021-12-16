If only criminals can use their genius to solve problems in societies, the world will indeed be a better place

This was the thought of Richard DiPilla, the chairman of Global Goodwill Ambassadors on Tuesday, December 14

DiPilla gave this opinion when he shared a video in which a thief revealed how he broke into a secured house through one of its windows

A thief who was arrested by police revealed how he made his way into a fully secured house through one of the windows.

In a video shared on Linkedin by Richard DiPilla, the chairman of Global Goodwill Ambassadors (GGA), the criminal was seen squeezing himself through the network of metals in the window.

The criminal squeezed himself through the window (Photo: Richard DiPilla)

The GGA boss who shared the video on Tuesday, December 14, noted that only a thief can achieve this feat and wondered what people like the thief can achieve if they were working for the police.

DiPilla on his page wrote:

"IT TAKES A THIEF! Befuddled police and homeowner after catching a man who entered their super security house ask the thief to show them how he got it.

"I think about what a person with special skills could accomplish if they were working for the good guys"

You will prosper; Nigerian man forgives, prays for thief caught stealing his N70k electric cable in video

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man took many people by surprise owing to his action after a thief who stole his electric cable was apprehended. The unidentified man after forgiving the thief prayed fervently for his success.

The kind man could be heard 'breaking the curse of stealing in the life of the man and his family' while pointing directly at the thief.

In the video shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the thief remained on his knees as he repeated the word 'amen' to the man's prayers.

It is said that the electric cable was worth N70k. Legit.ng could not ascertain the location of the incident as of the time of making this report.

Reacting to this, a subscriber, @mrmarvelumoh, said:

"I love to see it... Prayers like that coming from a place of love and compassion are actually powerful - Love is the highest level of power - energy. He might not stop immediately but that prayer will hunt him down. It becomes more powerful when he hears it and that will be playing in his subconscious mind."

