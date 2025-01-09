Mixed reactions have greeted a trending video of a young lady who was a tomboy and wore androgynous clothes

The lady took to social media to show her followers what she looked like as a tomboy and her transformation afterwards

While some people attributed her change to the cost of tomboy outfits, others thought she looked beautiful

A lady has caused a commotion after she displayed her appearance when she was a tomboy and when she switched to dressing like a female.

In a post she made on TikTok, the lady, @cxx_shushan, started with photos as a tomboy.

"POV: When I thought being a tomboy was the best," words layered on her TikTok post read.

The photos captured her in different androgynous clothes, followed by a short clip of scenes in which she dressed as a lady. A scene showed her in bum shorts using a laptop on a bed.

At the time of this report, the soil scientist's video had amassed over 9k views on TikTok. Some internet users argued that she looked beautiful both as a tomboy and when she dressed as a lady.

Others thought she stopped being a tomboy because the cost of such outfits rose. The former tomboy did not offer an explanation for why she changed her dressing.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady's transition from tomboy dressing

M.Elesh Beauty| HAIR VENDOR💗 said:

"You’re so pretty."

Da_N🎃🥰 said:

"Make I no talk."

ℹCEJOSH said:

"Don’t do that again."

Omo Adefi🩸 said:

"Baggy don dy expensive."

Irezy Official said:

"You think say e dey easy to be man."

Cruiz said:

"She don visit man hood. D life style no easy. Na only u go Dey for ur sef as a man. Nobody go help u."

KoredeFrmDaWic⚡️🎚️ said:

"That time wey you still dey do tomboy, guys dey paste you like that?"

Susan Kirian said:

"Them paste you once, you change back to tomgirl."

VYBXonvibes🥷🎵 said:

"I love you then and even now still. You’ve got the purest heart and free-spirit always."

Psalmmy said:

"Nah cloth wer cost cause am."

Akala Abdulrazaq said:

"See as you're beautiful when you choose to be real you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who looks like a man had spoken about her relationship.

Lady's transformation into tomboy causes uproar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's two-year transformation video into a tomboy had surprised many people.

In a post on TikTok, the lady wore a shirt and a short skirt in her throwback photo. She was also on a low cut. In another picture, she wore a blue jeans skirt.

When the lady's recent photos appeared, many said she looked different. Looking at her dreadlocks, internet users wondered how she achieved the transformation. Some people said the skirt she wore in her throwback video looked so forced and unnatural despite being a lady. Her post blew up on social media.

