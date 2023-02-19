A Nigerian lady whose physical appearance is like that of a man has said she is a complete babe despite her manly looks

In a viral TikTok video, the lady said she has a boyfriend and that she likes men who dot on their ladies

Her physical appearance in the video and how she talks like a man has sparked reactions among TikTok users

A Nigerian lady who looks like a man has gone viral after her video emerged on TikTok.

In the 4 minutes and 15 seconds video posted by @julie_jokes, the lady talked and behaved like a man.

The lady has said she is a complete girl who has a boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@julie_jokes.

Source: TikTok

The tomboy was interviewed in the video and she responded to the questions with an air of masculinity.

Lady who looks like a man says she has a boyfriend

Because of her appearance and how she talked and behaved in the video, many would think she is a man. Her hair, posture and dressing all radiates manliness.

But she made it abundantly clear that she is a complete babe and likes being treated as a woman.

She also said she has a boyfriend who takes good care of her and that she does not like men who cheat.

The video has sparked reactions among TikTok users many of who have said they like the lady.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Afam said:

"She be like man for una eyes but when you take her to za azo room you will know say she na soft babe."

@Spunky Jubby said:

"All the things she said she was honest except one."

@inaelias commented:

"I love her honesty."

@user2030 said:

"I love her. She gat good vibe. In short she don dey enter my eyes."

Source: Legit.ng