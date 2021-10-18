Ichie Chimezie Kenney Nwankwo has pledged the sum of N5 million to the traders who lost goods worth millions of naira to fire outbreak at Nkwo Ogbe market in Anambra state

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bigly Oil and Gas, who hails from the local government where the incident happened, made this known in a press release sent to Legit.ng

He has called on other sons and daughters of Anambra state to come to the aid of their people at these trying times

Following the fire outbreak that destroyed goods worth millions of naira at Nkwo Ogbe market in Ihiala Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra state on Sunday, October 17, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ichie Chimezie Kenney Nwankwo, has promised to donate the sum of N5m to the affected trader.

Making this known in a press release sent to Legit.ng, Ichie Chimezie popularly known as Abignwankwo, said the philanthropic intervention is his own way of giving back to the people, adding that a donation system will be launched soon to help the affected traders get back on their feet.

Ichie Chimezie Kennedy Nwanwko has pledged N5 million to traders who lost their goods to fire outbreak in Anambra state. Photo credit: Ichie Chimezie Kennedy Nwanwko

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bigly Oil and Gas, who hails from the said local government, he is launching the philanthropic intervention with N5 million so as to ensure that the traders have a relief at these trying times.

He said:

“I will be giving the sum of N5 million naira to the affected trader as a succor in this heartbreaking period. I’m also using this donation to launch the philanthropic intervention, through which the affected traders will receive aid from sons and daughters of Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.”

According to sources in the community, the market is one of the biggest in the LGA, and the amount of traders affected is quite huge.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bigly Oil and Gas has called on other notable people in the local government to come to the rescue of the affected traders, who lost millions of Naira to the unfortunate incident.

In his words:

“I encourage other notable people in the local government to donate to the people, as a way of giving back to the society.”

