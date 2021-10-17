A young Nigerian lady, Habibat Rufai, graduated with a first class degree in accounting from Crescent University, Abeokuta

Sharing adorable convocation photos, Habibat said she graduated in 2020 but was unable to have the ceremony due to coronavirus

Nigerians on social media have celebrated the brilliant lady and they urged her to keep flying high

A young Nigerian lady identified as Habibat Rufai has celebrated graduating with a first class in accounting from the Crescent University, Abeokuta.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to share the good news, the young lady said she graduated in 2020 but was unable to have her convocation ceremony due to COVID-19.

Habibat Rufai has been celebrated on social media after bagging a first class degree in accounting. Photo credit: Habibat Rufai/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Habibat shared adorable photos from her convocation and stated that she is proud of her academic journey and growth.

In her words:

"I graduated last year from Crescent University Abeokuta but was unable to have my convocation ceremony due to covid. I am lost for words at the moment.

"I am proud of this journey and proud of my growth."

Kingsley Madu said:

"Congratulation Habibat Rufai."

Social media celebrates Habibat

Nigerians on LinkedIn soon flooded the comment section of Habibat's post to celebrate the young lady.

Femi Johnson said:

"Congratulations Habibat keep flying high."

Anjola Jimoh commented:

"Congratulations Biba."

Quadri Adebayo wrote:

"Habibat Rufai Congratulations and all the best."

Kayode Kolawole said:

"Congratulations Habibat."

Muhammad Nur Abdullahi commented:

"Congrats Habibat."

Nigerian lady bags first class degree

In similar news, a Nigerian lady identified as Opaleye Comfort Eniola has celebrated bagging a first class honours in law from the Osun State University.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to celebrate her win, the young lady said hard work, determination, and God's grace made it possible.

In her words:

"Emerging as the best graduating student in secondary school, I knew I had to work hard to achieve my goals in the University. I'm glad I have been able to achieve this with the help of God. Cheers to greater heights!"

Eniola, who shared adorable graduation photos of herself used the avenue to encourage people on social media that their dreams are valid.

