A Ghanaian teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie, better known as Teacher Kwadwo, has provided two girls with new uniforms, bags, and sneakers to start schooling.

Teacher Kwadwo, who doubles as a comedian, fulfilled a promise he made to the girls' parents when he first visited them in their village.

Maabena and her big sister had not enrolled in school when he arrived in the village, and he made it his mission to provide them with the necessary educational items to start school.

Presenting the items

In a video he uploaded on his Facebook page, Teacher Kwadwo revealed he provided each of the girls with three uniforms, bags, and sneakers.

He also presented a brand new motorbike to the family to help transport the children to school to prevent them from crossing a stream if they go on foot.

New initiative

Teacher Kwadwo is embarking on an initiative in several villages to throw a spotlight on deprived Ghanaian schools in underserved communities.

He met the children and subsequently their parents during one of such trips.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian teacher provides pupils with school uniforms

