A gas pipeline reportedly belonging to NNPC Ltd. exploded in Aleto community, Eleme LGA, Rivers State, on Thursday afternoon

Several residents sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, while surrounding buildings were damaged in the blast

YEAC-Nigeria deployed volunteers to the scene, as police and NSCDC said they were yet to confirm details of the incident

A gas pipeline explosion rocked the Aleto community in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State on Thursday afternoon, leaving multiple residents injured and several buildings damaged.

Eyewitnesses in the area said the pipeline, which they identified as belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), burst into flames shortly after 2pm. Those injured while evacuating the scene were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency care. The fire was still burning at the time this report was filed, and no deaths had been confirmed.

Gas pipeline injures several people, destroys hundreds of properties Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

YEAC-Nigeria confirms the blast

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) issued a statement on Thursday evening, saying it had independently verified the incident after sending volunteers to Aleto. Executive Director Dr Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface said: "The incident, which is currently ongoing, has reportedly affected surrounding buildings, with some residents allegedly hospitalised as a result of its impact. As of the time of this statement, YEAC-Nigeria has not independently confirmed any fatalities."

Fyneface added that volunteers at the scene observed officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) present. He said the cause of the explosion was not yet certain, though early reports pointed to a pipeline rupture linked to equipment failure at a facility said to belong to NNPC Ltd.

Calls for investigation

YEAC-Nigeria urged the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to identify the operator of the affected facility and carry out a Joint Investigation Visit to establish what triggered the incident. The group also called on the agency to apply relevant provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 where appropriate.

The Rivers State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Agabe Blessing Kaborlo, said she was unaware of the incident when contacted and asked for a text message to help her make enquiries. She had not responded by the time this report was filed. NSCDC spokesperson Mr Ihemnacho Umeado also said he would look into the matter but similarly had not provided an update before the deadline.

Police confirm gas pipeline explosion in Rivers Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Atiku accuses Tinubu of pipeline contract fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar called on President Tinubu to publish full details of NNPC's ₦11.2 trillion in other receivables from the Federation, including pipeline security spending.

The former vice president named Tantita and the Chagoury family as contractors he said have ties to Tinubu's re-election effort, raising conflict of interest concerns.

The statement, issued by the ADC Presidential Campaign Council on October 4, 2026, also challenged Tinubu over his remarks on returning from a four-week stay in Europe.

Source: Legit.ng