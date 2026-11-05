FG Releases 4 Steps To Receive N50k Monthly Cash Support, All USSD Codes To Withdraw
- Selected Nigerians will receive an SMS from ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay or Moniepoint
- Beneficiaries must reply YES to the message to consent before a payment can be processed
- Their digital wallets will be linked to their phone numbers and National Identification Numbers (NINs), allowing them to withdraw or spend the money
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Nigerians selected for the Federal Government's N50,000 monthly cash support programme can receive their payments by following four simple steps.
The programme, introduced to provide financial assistance to vulnerable households, uses digital payment providers to notify beneficiaries and distribute the funds.
The participating providers include ALAT by Wema, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.
According to the payment instructions, beneficiaries do not need to visit government offices or complete a separate application before receiving the money.
However, selected individuals must confirm their participation before the payment is processed.
Four steps to receive the FG's N50,000 cash support
1. Receive an SMS notification
Selected beneficiaries will receive a text message from one of the participating payment providers informing them that they have been chosen for the N50,000 support.
2. Reply YES to confirm participation
Recipients must respond YES to the SMS to indicate their consent to participate in the programme. Payments will not be processed without this confirmation.
3. Get a digital wallet
After confirmation, a digital wallet will be created and linked to the beneficiary's registered phone number and National Identification Number.
This wallet will serve as the channel for receiving the government payment.
4. Withdraw or spend the money
Once the N50,000 is credited, beneficiaries can access the funds through a point-of-sale (POS) agent, withdraw at a bank or spend directly from their digital wallets.
How to withdraw the FG's N50,000 payment
When the wallet is credited, the payment provider will send beneficiaries an SMS containing instructions on how to access their money.
Beneficiaries can use the following USSD codes or mobile applications to access their funds:
Payment provider
USSD code or withdrawal channel
ALAT by Wema Bank
Dial 94523#
MoMo PSB
Dial 6710#
NairaGram
Dial 72600#
OPay
Dial 95520# or use the app
Moniepoint
Dial 557327# or use the app
The USSD options allow beneficiaries to access their wallets without necessarily having a smartphone or an internet connection.
What beneficiaries should know
Nigerians should be careful with messages claiming to offer access to the programme.
The federal government has maintained that the N50,000 support does not require an application fee, payment to agents or the disclosure of sensitive banking details such as PINs and one-time passwords (OTPs).
Beneficiaries should only respond to verified messages from participating payment providers.
FG opens portal for Nigerians to learn new skills
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has opened its application portal for the third cohort of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative, offering Nigerians free skills training and a monthly allowance of N30,000.
The programme, organised by the Federal Ministry of Education, is designed to equip participants with practical skills that can improve their chances of securing employment or starting their own businesses.
Under the initiative, successful applicants will receive free vocational training at accredited centres across the country and a N30,000 monthly stipend throughout their training.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.