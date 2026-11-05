Selected Nigerians will receive an SMS from ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay or Moniepoint

Beneficiaries must reply YES to the message to consent before a payment can be processed

Their digital wallets will be linked to their phone numbers and National Identification Numbers (NINs), allowing them to withdraw or spend the money

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians selected for the Federal Government's N50,000 monthly cash support programme can receive their payments by following four simple steps.

The programme, introduced to provide financial assistance to vulnerable households, uses digital payment providers to notify beneficiaries and distribute the funds.

Nigerians selected for the FG's N50,000 cash support must complete one important step before receiving payment. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The participating providers include ALAT by Wema, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

According to the payment instructions, beneficiaries do not need to visit government offices or complete a separate application before receiving the money.

However, selected individuals must confirm their participation before the payment is processed.

Four steps to receive the FG's N50,000 cash support

1. Receive an SMS notification

Selected beneficiaries will receive a text message from one of the participating payment providers informing them that they have been chosen for the N50,000 support.

2. Reply YES to confirm participation

Recipients must respond YES to the SMS to indicate their consent to participate in the programme. Payments will not be processed without this confirmation.

3. Get a digital wallet

After confirmation, a digital wallet will be created and linked to the beneficiary's registered phone number and National Identification Number.

This wallet will serve as the channel for receiving the government payment.

4. Withdraw or spend the money

Once the N50,000 is credited, beneficiaries can access the funds through a point-of-sale (POS) agent, withdraw at a bank or spend directly from their digital wallets.

How to withdraw the FG's N50,000 payment

When the wallet is credited, the payment provider will send beneficiaries an SMS containing instructions on how to access their money.

Beneficiaries can use the following USSD codes or mobile applications to access their funds:

Payment provider USSD code or withdrawal channel ALAT by Wema Bank Dial 94523# MoMo PSB Dial 6710# NairaGram Dial 72600# OPay Dial 95520# or use the app Moniepoint Dial 557327# or use the app

The USSD options allow beneficiaries to access their wallets without necessarily having a smartphone or an internet connection.

The N50,000 support scheme has no application fee, but beneficiaries must follow specific instructions. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What beneficiaries should know

Nigerians should be careful with messages claiming to offer access to the programme.

The federal government has maintained that the N50,000 support does not require an application fee, payment to agents or the disclosure of sensitive banking details such as PINs and one-time passwords (OTPs).

Beneficiaries should only respond to verified messages from participating payment providers.

FG opens portal for Nigerians to learn new skills

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has opened its application portal for the third cohort of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative, offering Nigerians free skills training and a monthly allowance of N30,000.

The programme, organised by the Federal Ministry of Education, is designed to equip participants with practical skills that can improve their chances of securing employment or starting their own businesses.

Under the initiative, successful applicants will receive free vocational training at accredited centres across the country and a N30,000 monthly stipend throughout their training.

Source: Legit.ng