Shagamu in Ogun State and Badagry in Lagos recorded some of the cheapest cooking gas prices in September 2026, at ₦15,000 for a 12.5kg cylinder

Prices varied across locations, with Iriebe in Rivers State recording ₦20,000, while Ayobo and Ogba in Lagos reached ₦21,250

The prices may have changed since this survey, so Nigerians should confirm current rates with retailers before refilling their cylinders

Nigerians looking to save money on cooking gas may find cheaper refill options in some parts of the country, with a 12.5kg cylinder costing as much as ₦6,250 less in certain locations than in others.

Retail price data for October 2026 showed that consumers in Shagamu, Ogun State, and Badagry, Lagos State, paid ₦15,000 to refill a 12.5kg cylinder, while prices in some other locations reached ₦21,250.

Cooking Gas Prices: 9 Cheapest Locations to Refill 12.5kg Cylinder in Nigeria

Source: UGC

The figures highlight the wide differences in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices across Nigeria, with transportation costs, supply conditions and retailers' operating expenses influencing how much households pay.

Here are 9 locations and their reported cooking gas prices.

1. Shagamu, Ogun State - ₦15,000

Shagamu recorded one of the lowest cooking gas prices in the September survey, with consumers paying ₦1,200 per kilogramme.

At that rate, filling a 12.5kg cylinder cost ₦15,000, making the town one of the more affordable locations for households purchasing cooking gas.

2. Badagry, Lagos State - ₦15,000

Badagry also recorded a price of ₦1,200 per kilogramme, bringing the cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder to ₦15,000.

The price was significantly lower than the rates recorded in some other parts of Lagos, demonstrating how much cooking gas costs can vary within the same state.

3. Owode Yewa, Ogun State - ₦15,500

Consumers in Owode Yewa paid approximately ₦1,240 per kilogramme during the survey period.

This translated to ₦15,500 for a 12.5kg refill, placing the location among the cheaper markets recorded in September.

4. Ijebu East, Ogun State - ₦15,625

Ijebu East recorded a cooking gas price of ₦1,250 per kilogramme.

A consumer refilling a 12.5kg cylinder at this rate would pay ₦15,625, which was ₦1,991.94 below the national average recorded in September.

5. Suleja, Niger State - ₦15,625

Suleja also recorded a price of ₦1,250 per kilogramme, putting the cost of a 12.5kg refill at ₦15,625.

The figure placed the Niger State town among the locations where households could purchase cooking gas below the September national average.

6. Ikorodu, Lagos State - ₦15,625

Ikorodu recorded the same price as Suleja, with cooking gas selling for ₦1,250 per kilogramme.

Filling a 12.5kg cylinder therefore cost ₦15,625, considerably less than the ₦21,250 recorded in Ayobo and Ogba during the same survey period.

The difference of ₦5,625 between Ikorodu and those locations illustrates the substantial price variations that can occur within Lagos State.

7. Warri, Delta State - ₦15,625

Warri was another location where consumers paid ₦1,250 per kilogramme.

The price brought the cost of a 12.5kg refill to ₦15,625, placing Warri alongside Ikorodu, Suleja and Ijebu East among the relatively affordable locations recorded in September.

Cooking Gas Prices: 9 Cheapest Locations to Refill 12.5kg Cylinder in Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

8. Ejigbo, Lagos State - ₦16,250

Cooking gas sold for approximately ₦1,300 per kilogramme in Ejigbo during the survey.

At that rate, filling a 12.5kg cylinder cost ₦16,250, which was ₦1,366.94 below the national average for September.

The price was also lower than the rates recorded in some other Lagos locations, including Lagos Island, Ayobo and Ogba.

9. Lagos Island, Lagos State - ₦17,500

Lagos Island recorded a cooking gas price of ₦1,400 per kilogramme.

A 12.5kg refill therefore cost ₦17,500, slightly below the September national average of ₦17,616.94.

The figure was higher than the prices recorded in Badagry, Ikorodu and Ejigbo, highlighting the differences between retail markets within the state.

Source: Legit.ng