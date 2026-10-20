Dangote’s powerful prayer for his enemies sparks online buzz

Aliko Dangote made a surprising remark about the prayer he offers for his enemies during a tour of his Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos

The billionaire industrialist dropped the comment with humour, drawing attention to the scale of responsibility behind running his empire

Dangote also disclosed ambitious expansion plans for the refinery, promising it would be three times its current size within three years

Aliko Dangote had the room buzzing when he disclosed, with characteristic dry wit, exactly what kind of prayer he reserved for his enemies.

The moment came during a fireside-chat-style interview at the Dangote Vision 2030 event, held at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Dangote draws attention as he shares the kind of prayer he offers for his enemies. Credit: @alikodangote

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Seated on stage against a glowing LED backdrop bearing the "Dangote" and "Vision 2030" branding, the billionaire industrialist dropped a line that quickly went viral online.

"The worst prayer I can pray for my enemy is for them to go and start a refinery," Dangote said.

The quip landed as both a joke and a confession, a rare, unfiltered glimpse into just how demanding it has been to build and operate Africa's largest oil refinery.

The humour carried a serious undertone: what looks like a curse is actually a description of the relentless work and sacrifice Dangote himself has endured.

Dangote's expansion plans for the refinery

Beyond the memorable one-liner, Dangote used the occasion to share bold projections for what lies ahead.

He disclosed that earlier that same morning, he had spoken with David Bird, the CEO, about capacity increases already underway at the facility.

Dangote shares surprising prayer for his enemies, sparking widespread reactions. Credit: @alikodangote

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According to Dangote, what visitors witnessed during the tour represents only a fraction of what the refinery will eventually become.

He said that within two and a half to three years, the plant would be three times its current size, with several new projects, some of which have not yet had their foundations laid, set to break ground before the year ends.

"What you have seen today, really, by the next two and a half years, three years when you come, will be three times what you have seen today," he said.

When asked about a possible expansion into Kenya, Dangote brushed off the suggestion with confidence, indicating that the group's ambitions have moved well beyond that kind of thinking.

Watch Dangote share the prayer he offers for his enemies:

Kwara Governor Promises Dangote Refinery Shares for Female Teachers

In a related development, the Kwara State Government has announced plans to acquire shares in the Dangote Refinery's Initial Public Offering (IPO) on behalf of female teachers in the state, as part of a broader effort to promote financial inclusion among educators.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq made the announcement during an event marking the 2026 World Teachers' Day.

At the same event, he presented roughly N120 million in awards to teachers, head teachers, principals, and schools recognised for outstanding performance.

Source: Legit.ng