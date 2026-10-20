Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has disclosed that he has more than 13,000 contacts saved on his phone

The businessman said he rarely blocks people and explained that many individuals have his phone number, which is why he tries to answer his calls

Dangote made the disclosure during an event in Lagos where he unveiled his Vision 2030 plan for Africa’s industrial revolution

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has shared an unexpected detail about his personal life, disclosing that he has more than 13,000 contacts saved on his mobile phone.

The billionaire businessman made the disclosure during an event in Lagos, where he unveiled his Vision 2030 plan for Africa’s industrial revolution.

Dangote says that he has over 13,000 contacts saved on his phone. Photos: @alikodangotegcon/IG.

Source: Instagram

During an interactive session, Dangote was asked to choose between spending one week without his phone or going without his private jet.

“Ah… I think it’s easier you put me in prison than to take my phone away. So, you know, I mean taking my phone away is no-go area, okay?” he said.

But beyond his strong attachment to the device, Dangote had another surprising detail to share.

Why Dangote rarely blocks people

Explaining his relationship with his phone, the billionaire disclosed that he had accumulated more than 13,000 contacts over the years.

He also indicated that he had maintained his phone number for a long time, allowing many people to retain access to him.

“I have more than 13,000 contacts on my phone,” Dangote said.

The businessman added that he does not like blocking people, meaning many individuals have his number and can reach him directly.

“I hardly… I don’t like blocking people, so a lot of people have my number and eh, so you know, I answer my calls,” he explained.

Watch the X video of Dangote's interactive session here:

Reactions trail Dangote's confession about his phone

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@OkpalaCeo stated:

"Look at the stupid question you are asking Dangote at a period when Nigeria is the hungriest nation in the world, and there is tsunami of unemployment. Such a big shame!"

@perfectJef wrote:

"Aliko said he doesn't block people on his phone but here you have people that can not boast of proper three square meal blocking people with any slightest opportunity and be bragging about it."

@BulusPaul9 noted:

"Both the poor and the Elites makes phone the hardest to do without because we're in a business era of technology and communication"

Aliko Dangote is Africa's richest man with over $30bn in wealth. Photo: @alikodangotegcon/IG.

Source: UGC

Dangote to appear on Isbae U's show

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote disclosed that he will appear on content creator Isbae U’s YouTube show, Curiosity Made Me Ask, after the comedian made a direct request.

The exchange took place during an interactive session between the billionaire and Nigerian creatives in Lagos on Monday, October 19.

Isbae U used the opportunity to appeal to the industrialist, explaining that many of his existing interviews were on platforms that younger Nigerians did not typically watch.

Source: Legit.ng