The Ogun State Executive Council suspended Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, with immediate effect following multiple complaints about his conduct

The suspension was conveyed in a letter dated October 20, 2026, signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat

Oba Akinyemi has been ordered to vacate the palace and stop presenting himself as the Eselu during the suspension period

The Ogun State Government has suspended Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area, following allegations that he engaged in partisan political activities in violation of customary law and statutory provisions.

The State Executive Council approved the suspension under Section 52(1) of the Ogun State Obas and Chiefs Law, 2021. A formal letter conveying the decision was dated October 20, 2026, and signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat.

Governor Dapo Abiodun suspends the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, over alleged partisan political activities Photo Credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

The government said it received several complaints about the monarch's conduct, including his alleged involvement in partisan politics, some of which he reportedly publicised himself. Authorities noted that such behaviour conflicts with customary law, is prohibited by statute, and risks damaging the dignity of the traditional institution while threatening peaceful coexistence among his subjects with differing political views.

Conditions placed on the suspended monarch

As part of the suspension terms, Oba Akinyemi must immediately leave the palace and is barred from entering it for as long as the suspension remains in force. He is also prohibited from presenting himself as, or claiming recognition as, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom.

The government further directed that he must not wear or use any crown, whether beaded or otherwise, ileke, beaded staff, irukere, or any other regalia associated with the office of an Oba during this period.

In addition, Oba Akinyemi is required to make himself available promptly for any meeting or sitting convened by the state government as part of the official investigation into the allegations against him.

Why Ogun state acted

The government described the action as necessary in the interest of peace, order and good governance in Ogun State, particularly within Iselu Kingdom, while the allegations against the traditional ruler undergo a detailed official review.

The suspension is pending the outcome of that investigation.

Ogun explains why Eselu of Iselu was suspended Photo Credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

Yayi speaks on Ogogo's demise

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Solomon Adeola broke his silence on the death of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

Ogogo died on Sunday at the age of 66 after a prolonged battle with stage-four cancer and was buried on Monday.

Adeola described Ogogo as a dear brother and a proud son of Ilaro in Ogun state who brought joy to generations.

Source: Legit.ng