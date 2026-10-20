Bayern Munich shared a mysterious post featuring Harry Kane days before the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium on October 26

The post showed Kane dressed in a black suit sitting inside a ball, with the caption 'it's almost Showtime', sparking fan speculation

Kane is widely considered a leading contender for the award, which could make him the first English winner since Michael Owen in 2001

Bayern Munich have set social media alight with a cryptic post featuring striker Harry Kane, just days before the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The German club's official X account shared an image of the England captain seated inside a large spherical structure, dressed in a black suit, with the short caption: "it's almost Showtime."

Bayern Munich tease Harry as Ballon d'Or winner. Photo by Alexander Beier.

Source: Getty Images

The image bore a striking resemblance to the interior of the London Palladium, the venue chosen to host this year's award ceremony, marking the first time the prestigious event will take place outside its traditional home of Paris.

Fans react to Bayern's Kane post

The X post immediately fuelled speculation among football supporters, with many reading it as a hint that Kane had already been tipped off about the result.

In the weeks leading up to the ceremony, clubs across Europe have been actively championing their players on social media, even though voting for the award closed nearly a month before the event.

Kane, who was born in London, is regarded by many fans as the clear frontrunner for this year's prize. His connection to the host city adds another layer of intrigue to Bayern's already suggestive post.

Should the 33-year-old striker claim the award, he would become only the fifth English player ever to win the Ballon d'Or, and the first since Michael Owen picked up the honour in 2001, ending a 25-year wait for England, as noted by Sports Illustrated.

The ceremony at the London Palladium on October 26 promises to be a landmark occasion for the sport, with the change of venue signalling a shift from the award's long-standing tradition of being held in the French capital.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Legit.ng analysed the updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings after Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 4-2 in the UEFA Champions League matchday group stage match.

Lamine Yamal, who is one of the favourites to win the award, scored in the match, but it was not enough to help Barcelona avoid defeat.

Source: Legit.ng