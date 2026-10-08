Tall Lizzy revealed in a recent Instagram video that she wants to return to her wig and human hair business

The content creator said male followers flooded her business WhatsApp line with inappropriate messages, forcing her out of the trade

Tall Lizzy has 46,000 followers and admitted she may have fewer than 10 female followers among them

Nigerian adult content creator Tall Lizzy has announced plans to revive her wig and human hair business as she takes steps towards leaving the adult film industry, but revealed that persistent harassment from male followers had previously driven her away from the trade.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Tall Lizzy said she genuinely loves the business and wants to return to it, but that men who follow her for her adult content had made running it nearly impossible.

Tall Lizzy reveals new source of income amid plans to turn a new leaf. Credit: @talllizzy

Source: Instagram

How men ruined her business page

According to Tall Lizzy, she set up a dedicated business page for selling wigs and human hair products, operating on a dropshipping model where she would place orders from her factory only after customers made purchases.

The trouble, she explained, was that male followers refused to treat it like a professional page.

"Imagine dropping my business number for those that want to purchase, then a guy will come to my DM on WhatsApp, on my business line, and he will start telling me trash," she said in the video.

She added that at the peak of the harassment, she was waking up to as many as 100 WhatsApp messages daily from men who had no intention of buying anything, some of whom would call her directly when she did not respond to their messages.

Tall Lizzy noted that she has 46,000 followers but estimated that barely 10 of them are women, making it difficult to build a legitimate female-focused clientele for her beauty business.

She specifically appealed to any female followers watching the video to drop a comment, stating she did not want men engaging with that particular post at all.

She also addressed suggestions that she create a website, explaining that a website would not suit her dropshipping arrangement since she does not hold stock.

Tall Lizzy's warning to harassers

Beyond venting her frustrations, Tall Lizzy issued a firm warning to anyone who continues to send inappropriate messages to her business page, threatening to publicly expose offenders by posting their photos and contact details online.

"If I get any messages from my business page again, I'm going to post your number, I'm going to post your picture, I'm going to post you everywhere," she said.

Legit.ng previously reported that Tall Lizzy opened up about her desire to leave the adult film industry entirely, telling blogger Lucky Udu that financial hardship, including dropping out of secondary school because she could not afford a fee of around N2,300, was what led her into adult content in the first place.

She said she hoped to find a stable source of income before walking away completely, and acknowledged that the content she had already created would remain online permanently.

Watch the video Tall Lizzy shared on Instagram:

Tall Lizzy says she cannot quit the adult industry immediately because she needs to find something more stable to support herself. Photo: @tall_lizzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere has resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation became a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng