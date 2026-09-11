An Garda Síochána declared an extraordinary event ahead of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to Ireland this weekend

Gardaí will deploy officers across 10,000 twelve-hour shifts between Friday and Sunday, with two water cannon brought in from Northern Ireland

Trump's itinerary includes Phoenix Park, a speech at the US Ambassador's residence, and the Irish Open at his Doonbeg golf course

An Garda Síochána has described the security arrangements for US President Donald Trump's visit to Ireland as one of the largest policing operations the force has ever mounted, with officers set to work 10,000 twelve-hour shifts across three days starting Friday.

The Irish police force formally declared an extraordinary event in connection with the visit, which follows weeks of intensive planning. Two water cannon have been brought in from Northern Ireland to support the operation.

Trump's Ireland Visit: Gardaí Launch Biggest Security Operation With 10,000 Shifts

Source: Getty Images

Trump is expected to land at Dublin Airport aboard Air Force One on Saturday, September 12, for a two-day stay.

Trump's schedule in Ireland

According to BBC, saturday morning will take Trump to Phoenix Park, where he will meet Ireland's President Catherine Connolly at the Áras an Uachtaráin and Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House. He is also expected to deliver a speech at the Deerfield Residence, home of US Ambassador Edward Walsh.

In the afternoon, Trump will fly from Dublin to Shannon Airport in County Clare to attend the Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg. He is due to depart from Shannon on Sunday evening.

Disruptions across dublin and county Clare

Phoenix Park will be closed to the general public for the duration of Saturday's events, meaning Dublin Zoo and the Magazine Fort will remain shut. Temporary traffic restrictions will apply on the M50 motorway between Junctions 3 and 6, with the heaviest disruption expected between 08:00 and 09:00 and again between 12:00 and 13:00.

Restrictions around Dublin Airport's perimeter roads are already active and will stay in place until Saturday afternoon. Flight and drone bans cover airspace above both the airport and the Doonbeg golf course, and a maritime exclusion zone will operate in waters off County Wicklow.

Gardaí confirmed that both Dublin and Shannon airports will continue normal operations throughout the visit, but travellers are advised to allow extra time because of possible rolling road closures. Passengers at Shannon Airport will face additional security screening and must carry photo identification and valid flight documents.

Roads in and around Doonbeg village, including the N67 between Clonadrum Cross in the north and Doonbeg in the south, have been restricted since Thursday, September 11, and will remain so until Sunday evening. Protest groups are expected at both Shannon Airport and in Doonbeg village.

Attending the Irish open

Access to Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg is limited to ticket holders and staff. There is no on-site parking or pedestrian entry route; all spectators must use designated park-and-ride bus transfers. Airport-style bag checks will be in place at the venue, and only small bags are permitted. Gardaí urged golf fans to build in significant extra time to clear ticket checks and security search zones.

Trump tariffs unnerve locals in Irish 'pharma' hub

Legit.ng earlier reported that vast pharmaceutical factories pepper the green landscape in southern Ireland, but the wind turbines next to the plants outside Cork are in the eye of Donald Trump's global trade storm.

The area around the village of Ringaskiddy and its port in Cork harbour has emerged in recent decades as a base for US pharma giants where products such as Pfizer's pills are made and shipped off to the United States and worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng