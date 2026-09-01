Burna Boy reshared the Billboard milestone on his Instagram story, celebrating the record-breaking achievement

'Dai Dai (FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026)' has now spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart

The Shakira and Burna Boy collaboration also logged its seventh week on the Billboard Global 200 chart

Burna Boy and Shakira's joint FIFA World Cup anthem keeps rewriting the record books, reaching its tenth consecutive week at the top of the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

The Afrobeats superstar took to his Instagram story on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, to reshare the Billboard announcement confirming that "Dai Dai (FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026)" had secured its milestone tenth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. The song has also now spent seven weeks on the Billboard Global 200, cementing its status as one of the biggest songs on the planet at this moment.

Burna Boy, Shakira’s FIFA World Cup song set new record on global chart. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

'Dai Dai' Dominates Global Charts

"Dai Dai" was unveiled as the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, pairing Colombian pop icon Shakira with Nigerian Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy. The collaboration blends their distinct sounds into a track that has resonated with audiences across multiple continents, driving its dominance on the global chart week after week.

The ten-week run at the summit of the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart is a remarkable achievement, reflecting the song's widespread appeal beyond North America. Shakira, widely recognised as the Queen of Latin music, has previous experience with World Cup anthems, having recorded the iconic "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

A screenshot of Burna Boy's Instagram story post about his latest milestone is below:

Fans celebrate Burna Boy and Shakira over new feat on global chart. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Burna Boy's Latest Milestone

The announcement drew an enthusiastic response from fans on Instagram. Read them below:

@chbosky001 wrote:

"@burnaboygram OLOYE, BIG 7, DAMINI, AFRICAN GIANT, ALTER, ODOGWU EBUNOLUWA, HIGHEST CAPO, ODG. GREATEST OF THEM ALL ❤️🦍🙌"

@mannyruiz1113 commented:

"How is this song not at # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100? Come on Shakira fans. Let's do this this week!!!!"

@auroren____ shared:

"Dai Dai has massive power house and Shakira is a global icon, Queen of Latin music❤️✨"

Shakira shares why she collaborated with Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Shakira opened up on how Burna Boy landed a spot on Dai Dai, the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the answer speaks volumes about the Nigerian star's global standing.

In an interview on Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, the Colombian pop star explained that the song's musical direction pointed her straight to one artist.

The Grammy winner revealed she had admired the Afrobeats star's work for years before the World Cup opportunity arose.

Source: Legit.ng