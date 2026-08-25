An inquest opened at Horsham Coroner's Court into the death of an unidentified man found in the landing gear of an Air Arabia flight

The man's body was discovered by a ground engineer following the aircraft's arrival at Gatwick Airport from Tangier, Morocco on June 16

A post-mortem examination linked the death to cardiac arrest, hypoxia, and hypothermia, with the coroner ruling the death as unnatural

An inquest has opened into the death of an unidentified man whose body was discovered inside the wheel compartment of a plane at Gatwick Airport, with medical evidence pointing to extreme cold and oxygen deprivation as the cause of death.

Coroner Joseph Turner opened proceedings at Horsham Coroner's Court on Tuesday. The man's identity remains unknown.

Man Found Dead in Gatwick Airport Plane Wheel Compartment After Air Arabia Flight From Morocco

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, the court heard that a ground engineer found the body inside the landing gear compartment of an Air Arabia aircraft on June 16, shortly after the plane landed having departed from Tangier, Morocco. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What the post-mortem found

A post-mortem examination established that the man died from cardiac arrest, hypoxia (low oxygen levels), and hypothermia. Turner, who serves as the West Sussex, Brighton and Hove area coroner, told the court that conditions inside a plane's wheel compartment would have been severely cold with dangerously low oxygen levels during the flight. He said he had reason to believe the death was "unnatural."

At the time the body was discovered, a Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "London Gatwick's emergency services attended an Air Arabia aircraft just after 11.30 BST on 16 June when an incident was identified upon arrival. As Sussex Police have confirmed, a body was found. Our teams subsequently supported officers and the coroner. Our thoughts are with everyone affected."

The inquest has been adjourned and is not expected to resume until February 24, 2027. No further details about the deceased's identity or nationality were disclosed during Tuesday's hearing.

Man found dead at his workplace in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Ademola Oke, has been found dead at his workplace in the United Kingdom, marking the third such incident involving Nigerians in the country in April 2026.

Details of the incident emerged through a fundraising appeal shared by a family friend, Adejonwo Odutola, on GoFundMe, indicating that the tragic event occurred on April 18, Punch reported. According to Odutola, the 37-year-old had left his home that morning in good health and maintained regular communication with his wife throughout the day, showing no signs of illness.

Source: Legit.ng