A four-month-old blissful marriage turned into pain after the wife attacked her husband with a knife

40-year-old husband, Salisu Idris, said his wife attacked him with a sharp knife and almost cut off his manhood

Idris disclosed that he was rescued by neighbours who rushed him to the hospital to save his life

Zaria, Kaduna state - A newlywed woman, Habiba Ibrahim, has been arrested by the police for allegedly cutting off the manhood of her 40-year-old husband, Salisu Idris.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred in the Zaria area of Kaduna state on Sunday, May 26.

As reported by The Punch, the wife carried out the devilish act on her husband after he returned from the mosque where he observed the early morning prayers.

Idris narrated that his wife suddenly pounced on him while lying on his bed with a sharp knife and almost cut off his manhood.

The commercial motorcycle rider said he was rescued by neighbours who heard him shout and rushed him to a hospital in Kudan

He said was shocked by his wife’s action because they had no misunderstanding before the attack, Daily Trust reports.

Idris disclosed that they got married about four months ago and love each other.

He was later referred to the General Hospital Makarfi after which he was moved to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria.

It was gathered that doctors were battling to save his life.

Speaking from his hospital bed, he said:

“At the moment, I am more concerned about my condition. I am afraid of remarrying because of this incident.”

