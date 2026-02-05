Nigeria boasts of the strongest naval fleet in Africa with 152 vessels, ranking 22nd globally

Egypt and Algeria follow closely, with 149 and 111 naval vessels, respectively

The list highlights the critical role of naval power in national sovereignty and trade security

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The list of the top ten African countries with the strongest naval fleets on the continent in 2026 has emerged.

A naval fleet is the largest operational formation of warships in a nation’s navy.

Nigeria leads Africa in the 2026 ranking of strongest naval fleets. Photo credit: @AfricaViewFacts

Source: Twitter

These warships are used to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty, secure its trade, and sustain long-term growth in an uncertain global context.

According to Global Firepower, Nigeria has the strongest naval fleet on the African continent, with 152 fleets.

Nigeria is ranked 22nd globally on the ranking of naval power and fleet strength.

10 African countries with strongest naval fleets

Below is the list of the top 10 African countries with the strongest naval fleets in 2026, according to Global Firepower.

Nigeria – 152 naval vessels (22nd globally)

Egypt – 149 naval vessels (23rd globally)

Algeria – 111 naval vessels (34th globally)

Morocco – 100 naval vessels (38th globally)

South Africa – 63 naval vessels (52nd globally)

Tunisia – 37 naval vessels (61st globally)

Mozambique – 36 naval vessels (62nd globally)

Angola – 32 naval vessels (65th globally)

Kenya – 27 naval vessels (72nd globally)

Eritrea – 23 naval vessels (76th globally)

Estimated monthly salaries of Nigerian Navy ranks

Recall that the Nigerian Navy stands as one of the country’s most vital security agencies, safeguarding its waters and maritime interests.

Its commissioned officers carry responsibilities, ranging from commanding fleets to shaping the nation's naval strategy.

Their estimated salaries reflect the hierarchy of ranks, with pay going up in line with leadership duties and operational demands.

Nigerian Navy: 7 things Its history, commands

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Navy was described as one of Africa’s largest maritime forces, with roots stretching back to colonial times.

Its evolution from the Lagos Marines of 1887 to a modern naval institution reflected Nigeria’s growing need for coastal defence and maritime security.

Over the decades, the Navy expanded its constitutional role, taking on responsibilities that ranged from port administration to safeguarding the nation’s oil and gas sectors.

Source: Legit.ng