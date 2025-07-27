Soldier Accused of Killing Amotekun Operative in Osun

A soldier recently recruited into the Nigerian Army has been accused of launching a deadly attack on an operative of the Osun Amotekun Corps

The assault reportedly occurred in Ijeda-Ijesa and led to the death of 35-year-old Officer Peter Samuel Tope after sustaining severe head injuries

The Osun Amotekun Commander is demanding a full investigation into the alleged unprovoked violence and has vowed to pursue justice

The Osun State chapter of the Amotekun Corps has accused a Nigerian Army soldier, identified as Opejobi Fiyinfoluwa, of killing one of its operatives, Mr. Peter Samuel Tope, in what has been described as an unprovoked and brutal assault in the Ijeda-Ijesa community.

According to a statement released on Sunday by the Corps Commander, Mr. Adekunle Omoyele, the tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening when Tope, aged 35, was allegedly ambushed and attacked by Fiyinfoluwa and a group of unidentified accomplices while riding a motorcycle.

Omoyele claimed that the soldier, dressed in military camouflage, arrived at the Amotekun station in Ijebu-Jesa and reportedly declared his intention to “deal decisively” with members of the Corps.

Shortly afterwards, the assailants allegedly intercepted Officer Tope and launched a violent assault that lasted approximately 20 minutes. He was reportedly struck on the head with a blunt object, resulting in severe injuries.

“The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. when a soldier, identified as Opejobi Fiyinfoluwa, who was recently recruited into the Nigerian Army, launched an unprovoked assault on the Amotekun operative,” the statement read.

Following the assault, the suspects reportedly fled the scene on a commercial motorcycle, leaving Tope unconscious and bleeding. He was later evacuated by fellow operatives to Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa, where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

Amotekun corps demands justice

The Osun Amotekun leadership confirmed that the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ijebu-Jesa had been notified of the incident, alongside Lt. Col. Yunusa Isyaku of the Engineering Cantonment in Ede.

Commander Omoyele described the attack as senseless and deeply concerning, and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tope’s death. He vowed that the Corps would pursue justice for the slain operative.

“Unfortunately, despite efforts to save his life, Officer Peter Samuel Tope succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning,” Omoyele stated.

The incident has triggered widespread concern about inter-agency relations and the safety of regional security operatives in the discharge of their duties.

